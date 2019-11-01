Ben Carson Endorses Governor Who Was Shocked That Black Kids Could Play Chess

Former surgeon Ben Carson is completely brain-dead when it comes to racism. His latest endorsement is further the secretary of HUD’s legacy will be one of complete foolishness. Carson has endorsed Governor Matt Bevin for reelection in Kentucky — the same man who was shocked that Black children could be chess.

According to ABC, Carson said at a Pastor’s Roundtable at the Midwest Church of Christ in Louisville, “I resonate so strongly with [Governor Bevin] because he really is focusing on people…he’s looking at what actually works for the people and doing those things, concern about what’s happening with the opioid crisis, what’s happening with general healthcare for people, what’s happening with education for our children…those are things that are incredibly important.”

Kentucky is one of the poorest states in the country.

In July of 2018, Bevin went viral when he said in a promotional video created by his team, “I’m going to go in and meet the members of the West Louisville Chess Club,” Gov. Matt Bevin. Not something you necessarily would have thought of when you think of this section of town.”

Yeah, because in “this section of town” no one could possibly be mastering the art of chess.

Watch the video below:

Enjoyed meeting the members of the West Louisville Chess Club at Nativity Academy at St. Boniface…Incredible kids with incredible minds. #WeAreKY pic.twitter.com/ePnrmkmR0g — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) July 10, 2018

After backlash from social media, his spokesperson released an arrogant statement.

“Governor Bevin met with the West Louisville Chess Club to showcase an important program that is encouraging sportsmanship and character building among Kentucky’s youth. It is disappointing that some are trying to shift the focus away from the incredible accomplishments of these talented kids.”

Councilman David James, who represents District 6 in Louisville, was not feeling the statement. He was at the event where Bevin filmed the promo and told the Courier-Journal at the time, “It was just an obvious move by the governor to take photos with the African-American community. To perpetuate a stereotype of the African-American community like that is unbelievable.”

Bevin is also the same person who cut dental and vision benefits for nearly 500,000 Medicaid recipients.

Bevin’s opponent is the state’s Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear. If he wins, he has pledged to restore voting rights to felons by 2020, which could possibly make the state where Mitchell McConnell is Senator blue for the presidential election.

