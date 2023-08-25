Every Time Auntie Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed

Maxine Waters, or Auntie Maxine, as we lovingly call her, has been a fearless leader of justice for decades. Fresh off her 85th birthday last week, the veteran lawmaker representing California’s 43rd congressional district still has more spirit than Democrats and Republicans half her age.
As we all know, Waters is enemy number one for Trump, but that hasn’t stopped her activism or fighting spirit.
In honor of Auntie Maxine, see some of her most epic moments below.
1. The LegendSource:Getty
2. Maxine Waters Telling People To Push Back Against The Trump Administration
3. Shoot Straight
4. Auntie Maxine Rips Into Ben Carson
5. Maxine Waters Calming People During The 1992 Los Angeles Riots
6. ‘Don’t You Dare Talk to Me Like That!’
7. Reclaiming My Time!
8. And, Of Course, There’s the Remix
