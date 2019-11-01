Atatiana Jefferson Murder Trial: Judge Will Not Allow Anyone Involved To Speak Out Publicly

Atatiana Jefferson. was killed nearly three weeks ago on Oct. 12. The 28-year-old was shot fatally shot by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean. The murder trial is on the way and a judge has made his first major ruling.

According to WFAA, Judge David Hagerman “issued a gag order in the murder trial of a white Fort Worth police officer who shot a Black woman in her home.” He wrote in the ruling,. “An order restricting publicity in this case is necessary in order to prevent imminent and irreparable harm to the judicial process.”

The ruling also read, “Any attorney participating in, or any attorney associated with the trial of this cause…as well as the Defendant and any personnel of the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, shall not furnish any statement or information…”

On early Saturday morning, Oct. 12, an officer responded because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Atatiana Jefferson died about 2:30 a.m. local time, after an officer killed her in her own home by shooting his gun through a window. Jefferson was reportedly playing video games with her nephew.

Bodycam footage showed that Jefferson was shot within four seconds of the officer arriving.

According to her Facebook and LinkedIn pages, she worked at and attended the historically Black college Xavier University of Louisiana.

Dean was arrested and charged with murder, but not before he was allowed to resign from the police force. He was released on bond after spending fewer than four hours in jail.

Since June of this year, Fort Worth police have fatally six people, four of them being Black.

Mayor Betsy Price is blaming Jefferson’s killing and the others on a “rookie” mistake. Dean was only on the force for 18 months. “One thing I do have concerns about, and Chief Kraus is already addressing it, is the pairing of two rookies together, particularly on a late-night shift,” the mayor stated. She claims that is “quickly being undone.”

There have been calls for her to step down, which she responded with, “I think that everybody’s entitled to their own opinion,” Price said. See the interview below:

Hopefully, Dean will not get any hugs or a Bible from the judge during the trial.

