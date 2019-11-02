Disturbing Job Interview Video Released Of Former Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson

Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is the man who killed 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson while she was in her home playing video games with her nephew. Now the job interview video of 34-year-old Dean has been released and it’s chilling.

Dean was asked during the interview, “Will you be able to kill somebody if you have to?”

Without zero hesitation, Dean firmly said, “No problem.”

Dean, who was 32 at the time of the interview, also admitted to an assault charge against a woman when he was in college, “There was a young lady at the school flirting with me. I wanted to respond to see where it would go. It escalated a bit.”

He continued, “I touched her inappropriately. It was an inappropriate action. And she, of course, took exception to it and rightfully so.” Dean said he pleaded no contest to a charge of simple assault and paid a fine.

NBC reports Dean had zero law enforcement experience when he was hired at 32 and was on the force fro 18 months when he killed Jefferson.

NBC also reports, “Dean’s training records note some concerns from supervisors in his first year on the job, including that he had ‘tunnel vision’ and ‘needs improvement on communicating with the public and fellow officers.'” However, his last review was positive.

Watch below:

On early Saturday morning, Oct. 12, an officer responded because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Atatiana Jefferson died about 2:30 a.m. local time, after an officer killed her in her own home by shooting his gun through a window. Jefferson was reportedly playing video games with her nephew.

Bodycam footage showed that Jefferson was shot within four seconds of the officer arriving.

According to her Facebook and LinkedIn pages, she worked at and attended the historically Black college Xavier University of Louisiana.

Dean was arrested and charged with murder, but not before he was allowed to resign from the police force. He was released on bond after spending fewer than four hours in jail.

Since June of this year, Fort Worth police have fatally six people, four of them being Black.

