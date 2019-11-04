Richard Spencer’s Racist ‘Octaroons’ Tirade Is Peak White Supremacy Idiocy

White nationalist leader Richard Spencer has made no secret that he is a racist, but new audio posted online only confirms more of what we already know. The proud hater credited with inventing the term “alt-right” was is heard using tons of racial epithets after the death of Charlottesville counter-protester Heather Heyer.

“They don’t do this to fucking me. We’re going to fucking ritualistically humiliate them… Little fucking kikes,” Spencer can heard exclaiming in an apparent angry rage. “They get ruled by people like me. Little f***ing octaroons.” Octaroons, like quadroons, were slave terms used to break down how much “Black blood” was in enslaved peoples.

“I rule the fucking world!” Spencer, 41, also screamed.

Listen to the audio below.

Milo just uploaded leaked audio of Richard Spencer reacting to the death of Heather Heyer and the negative press it did to his movement. Just in case there was any question of the so-called "dapper white nationalist" being a raged fuelled hateful monster. Explicit warning. pic.twitter.com/KpVk2fLYSu — BAILEY, THE LIBTARDTARIAN 🃏 (@atheist_cvnt) November 4, 2019

The audio prompted Spencer’s name to be a top trending topic on Twitter Monday morning.

“The audio is disturbing,” one user wrote. “The racial slurs Richard Spencer throws around are hard to listen to. The anger he displays is the frustrated cry of a man who genuinely believes these vile things.”

Writer Daniel Kibblesmith added, “I don’t know if the Richard Spencer Charlottesville audio is authentic, and I don’t want it on my timeline. But I do know that the President defended him and the rest of the Neo-Nazi movement, repeatedly, on television, and from the heart.”

I don’t know if the Richard Spencer Charlottesville audio is authentic, and I don’t want it on my timeline. But I do know that the President defended him and the rest of the Neo-Nazi movement, repeatedly, on television, and from the heart. — Daniel Kibblesmith ☃️ (@kibblesmith) November 4, 2019

Spencer’s misguided rage isn’t only triggered by his racism. Back in October, Nina Koupriianova, Richard Spencer’s wife of over eight years, filed for divorce. According to BuzzFeed, she accused him of being “physically, emotionally, verbally and financially abusive.” They have two children together. Koupriianova also claimed Spencer had a drinking problem and even verbally attacked the babysitter, calling her a “fucking sub-mediocre human being.”

In the court filings, Spencer denied everything.

“I dispute many of her assertions” and “denies each, every, and all allegations,” he stated at the time.

Both of them tried to keep the court filings sealed but the judge ruled that sealing the case would “infringe upon Article II, Section 9 of the Montana Constitution and the Freedom of the Press under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.”

Aside from his racism (or, perhaps, because of it), Spencer made a name for himself as the man who got sucker-punched live on TV during an interview in 2017.

Make America great again, Richard.

