Popeyes’ Silence After Chicken Sandwich Stabbing Is Deafening

Popeyes‘ chicken sandwich is finally available again. Sadly, the hunger for the chicken has caused violence and there are crickets from the fast food franchise.

A 28-year-old was fatally stabbed over the chicken sandwich Monday night at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

“An argument between two men started inside the Popeyes at 6247 Livingston Rd. in Maryland, reportedly while the victim was in line for the sandwich, then spilled out into the street, where the victim was fatally stabbed,” local news outlet WJLA reported.

The victim died an hour later at a nearby hospital.

“Our homicide detectives are hard at work on this one, but we have been able to determine preliminarily that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant,” Prince Georges County Police Department said in a statement.

“For you to get that angry over anything, for that type of anger to develop into this type of violence, is a very sad and tragic day,” Jennifer Donelan, the media relations director with the Prince George’s County Police Department, added. She said the stabbing had to do with someone cutting the line before the incident spilled out into the parking lot, which was where the stabbing happened.

As of Tuesday morning, Popeyes had not released a statement in response to the tragedy.

On Aug. 12, Popeyes posted a tweet letting the world know that their new chicken sandwich was available nationwide. Black Twitter was among the first to share thoughts on the new menu item, which some called the best sandwich they ever had. That would seem to suggest that the more melanated segment of Twitter was among those users who helped give Popeyes $24 million in free advertising.

$23.25 million: Equivalent ad value in media mentions for “Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich” in first 11 days from Digital, Newsprint, Radio, TV and Social, according to @apexmarketing. pic.twitter.com/cXhfrtDnqY — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 22, 2019

This Popeyes mayhem was reminiscent of what happened in 2015 when a man posted a viral video praising Patti Labelle‘s sweet potato pies. Just in time for Thanksgiving, James Wright helped to introduce the world to Labelle’s pastries as he taste-tested one on YouTube in a video that has been viewed millions of times. Following the video, Walmart, which had been carrying the pies, quickly sold out of them while the pies received countless amounts of mentions on social media and news platforms.

However, no one was killed over a Patti pie.

