Kanye West’s Possible Name Change Is Peak White Evangelical Foolishness

Kanye West is doing his best to hurt his legacy in music. The rapper who says he has never voted a day in his life and is a proud “non-reader” of books claims he is running for president in 2024. However, there is a new development for Yeezy, he is considering changing his name to Christian Guest Millionaire.

According to People, while babbling at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, the 42-year-old said, “When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is. It will be on the license plate.”

Yeezy might need to read the Bible, which explicitly speaks out against the rich and proud. In 1 Timothy 6:17-19, “Command those who are rich with things of this world not to be proud. Tell them to hope in God, not in their uncertain riches.”

There is also this gem, from Luke 12:33, “Sell your possessions, and give to the needy. Provide yourselves with moneybags that do not grow old, with a treasure in the heavens that does not fail, where no thief approaches and no moth destroys.”

West is proud non-reader of books but maybe he should read the book he worships. However, West’s antics are clearly white evangelical foolishness, which he morphs into more everyday. Se Kanye and his pastor below:

The rapper has released his new album “Jesus Is King.” He recently told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, “Now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me,” he said. “I’m no longer a slave. I’m a son, now, a son of God. I’m thinking of something I wanna say out loud — Christian innovator. When you’re thinking about the church—because it has to stand on the word so hard — it loves to be extra traditional to the point of blocking innovation.”

He also made disgusting comments about the Black community, welfare and Democrats, even though more whites are on welfare. With no facts, Kanye argued Democrats make African-Americans “abort their children,” even though more white women get abortions.

Along with “Jesus is King,” West also hinted at an upcoming Christmas album called “Jesus Is Born.”

