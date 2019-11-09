Ben Carson Says Black Conservatives Are Treated Like ‘The Days Of Slavery’

There is no one more loyal to Donald Trump than the only African-American in his cabinet — Ben Carson. Therefore, when Trump went to Atlanta for the bizarre Black Voices for Trump Coalition in Atlanta, Carson was in attendance and made sure to tap dance.

SEE ALSO: Graphic Sex Tape Of Pastor David E. Wilson Cheating On His Wife Has Twitter Torn

According to CNN’s Daniel Dale, “Ben Carson says that today, people tell black conservatives that they’re bad people. He says this is like ‘the days of slavery,’ when ‘they told the ones in the house you’re better than the ones in the yard and the ones in the yard, ‘you’re better than the ones in the field.'”

Ben Carson says that today, people tell black conservatives that they're bad people. He says this is like "the days of slavery," when "they told the ones in the house you're better than the ones in the yard and the ones in the yard, 'you're better than the ones in the field.'" — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 8, 2019

How disgusting for Ben Carson, who once said Obamacare is the worst thing to happen to America since slavery, to make this comparison. Carson is not in bondage In reality, people are disgusted that he continues to defend Trump’s racism and countless scandals.

Just a few weeks, Carson thanked God for 45 in a prayer, “We thank You for President Trump who also exhibits great courage in face of constant criticism. We ask You give him strength to endure & wisdom to lead and to recognize You as the sovereign of the universe, with solution to everything”

He also thanked him for the “the blessings that you have bestowed upon this country.”

See the foolishness below:

Ben Carson prayer opening Cabinet meeting: "We thank You for President Trump who also exhibits great courage in face of constant criticism. We ask You give him strength to endure & wisdom to lead and to recognize You as the sovereign of the universe, with solution to everything" pic.twitter.com/B6GNWA7IUD — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 21, 2019

This is the same person who said poor people are too comfortable in poverty and “a comfortable setting that would make somebody want to say: ‘I’ll just stay here. They will take care of me.’” He is also against affirmative action and does not believe taxpaying American citizens, who happen to be LGBTQ, should marry.

Ben Carson’s behavior remains far from Christ-like.

In case you missed it, Trump’s visit to Atlanta didn’t come without resistance. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, protests began in the morning with a press conference where State Sen. Nikema Williams described Trump as bringing his “backwards agenda to Georgia to pretend like his actions haven’t been a disaster for the Black community and marginalized communities across this entire country.”

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance