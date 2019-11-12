Everything To Know About The Disappearance Of 5-Year-Old Taylor Rose Williams

Taylor Rose Williams has been reported missing since Nov. 6. There has been a search for the 5-year-old with the authorities calling for help from the public.

The child was last seen by her mother Briana Williams but she is reportedly not working authorities. According to CNN, Jacksonville, Florida Sheriff Mike Williams said, “She has not spoken to us since Wednesday and she was the last person to see Taylor. She is a person of interest in this case and we still need her cooperation in our efforts.” She allegedly stopped talking to police when inconsistencies were pointed out in her stories. Allegedly, the child could have been missing for possibly six months and the mother just reported her missing on Nov. 6.

According Good Morning Jacksonville, Taylor’s father Maurice Tate said “it’s been a minute” since he has been his daughter. News 4 Jax says her grandmother hadn’t see her in two years because Briana cut off all communication.

In addition, Briana allegedly posted a CraigsList looking for child care the day before the 5-year-old was reported missing, “I have a 5 year old and work on NAS Jax from 7:30am to 4pm. I apologize for the late notice; was bailed on. May become regular if she enjoys herself. She’s timid to may take a minute for her to open up and talk. She loves other children though: she’s an only child. We live on the north side.”

ICYMI: Here’s a look at the now-deleted Craigslist ad. It doesn’t mention Brianna Williams’ name, but you can see the poster states they have a 5-year-old daughter, work at NAS Jax and live on #Jacksonville’s Northside. ⬇️ @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/SEHK3T0J3U — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) November 9, 2019

NBC News reports Brianna Williams “initially told police Taylor was not in her room when she checked on her Wednesday morning and that she found the back door to her home unlocked.”

Briana is a petty officer first class at the Tactical Operations Center at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. She has remained on the base since police last spoke to her.

The search for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams has expanded beyond Florida into Alabama. Taylor has been missing since Wednesday, when an Amber Alert was issued. https://t.co/rqSPkqQuiL — CNN (@CNN) November 12, 2019

The authorities are searching for the child from Florida to Alabama. The sherrif said, “The information that drove us to Alabama demanded this kind of response and we absolutely hope to find her alive.” However, he did reveal what the information was. Police also released an image of a car Williams may have been driving the last time the child was seen alive, which is a 2017 black Honda Accord, Florida state license plate tag QNBRI.

If you have seen this vehicle between Jacksonville, FL and Alabama, please contact #JSO at 904-630-0500. The vehicle is described as a black 2017 Honda Accord displaying Florida Tag QNBRI. #FindTaylorWilliams https://t.co/rIhT3iOAUt pic.twitter.com/OhlyXIRTKT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 11, 2019

Taylor 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and was last seen wearing purple and pink pajamas. See the video of Williams below:

https://twitter.com/RobertBReports/status/1192242887569936385?s=20

