That Was Quick: Deval Patrick’s Run For President Is Reportedly Already Struggling

WP also reports, “He has no campaign cash, little campaign staff, low probability of qualifying for debates — and just 81 days to go, as of Thursday, before voting begins.”

David Axelrod, Democratic strategist and Chief Strategist for Barack Obama‘s presidential campaigns, told the Washington Post, It’s a very long shot. But you could sort of see the logic of it in his own mind. He has gone from nowhere to election before. . . . If you have seen the magic happen once, that gives you some inspiration.”

In the 63-year-old announcement video, which was just released yesterday morning, he said, “This won’t be easy and it shouldn’t be, but I’m placing my faith in the people who feel left out and left back and who just want a fair shot at a better future — not built by somebody better than you, not built for you, but built with you.”

He also added, “This time is about more than removing an unpopular and divisive leader, as important as that is, but about delivering instead for you. So in the spirit of profound gratitude for all the country has given me, and with determination to build a better, more inclusive American dream for the next generation, I am today announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”

Originally form the Southside of Chicago, from 1994 to 1997 he was the United States Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division under President Bill Clinton. Patrick was the first African-American to become Governor of Massachusetts, which was from 2007 to 2015. He was also an early supporter of Obama.

All of the candidates of color are struggling in the race. According to Real Clear Politics, Sen. Kamala Harris polling at 4 percent, Sec. Julian Castro polling at 2 percent and Sen. Cory Booker is polling at 1 percent.