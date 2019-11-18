Sen. Kamala Harris Speaks Out Against Reports That Her Campaign Is On Last Legs

When Sen. Kamala Harris announced she was running for president in February, she had an initial surge. Now, she is struggling to gain momentum. With the Iowa caucus of Feb. 3 and the New Hampshire primary on February 11, there are reports that her campaign is on its last legs and there is infighting among the staff. The California Senator is now speaking out.

Harris said on Saturda, “I am very supportive of my campaign, of the people who are working on it. They’ve done great work which has gotten us to the point where we are today. And let’s be clear, we have to focus on the real issues in front of us. We’ve got an impeachment hearing going on, we’ve got a criminal living in the White House, we’ve got immigrants who are afraid of leaving their homes. We’ve got the 2020 census coming up. … That’s where my head is focused.”

There are reports that there have been demands from aides for her campaign manager Juan Rodriguez to resign after laying off field staffers in several states. Politico reports, “Afrer Rodriguez announced dozens of layoffs and re-deployments in late October to stem overspending, three more staffers at headquarters here were let go and another quit in recent days.”

The outlet continued, “Officials said they’ve become increasingly frustrated at the campaign chief’s lack of clarity about what changes have been made to right the ship and his plans to turn the situation around. They hold Rodriguez responsible for questionable budget decisions, including continuing to bring on new hires shortly before the layoffs began.”

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll she is polling at 3 percent, tying her with former New York City Michael Bloomberg who hasn’t even announced he is running.

Last month, Harris got a significant amount of praise social media when she was able to create change in just a few hours at Benedict College, an HBCU in Columbia, South Carolina. Harris refused to be part of a forum that gave Trump the “Bipartisan Justice Award” — especially just days after comparing his impeachment to a “lynching,” which she was outspoken about. Due to her protest, the group that gave 45 the award was removed from the event and the HBCU’s students were allowed to attend the forum for free, which was when Harris decided to attend.

Harris also has a robust plan for the Black community, which includes 74. 5 billion for HBCUs and Black businesses. Nonetheless, according to the polls, she has not resonated with Black voters.

