Shaun King Fact Checks Amanda Seales’ Comments About Rodney Reed

Rodney Reed‘s life was saved after a state parole board halted the execution of the 54-year-old convicted rapist who has maintained his innocence. Many celebrities have rallied behind him but there are regrets from at least one in particular: actress and comedian Amanda Seales. It was because of that she got a severe clap back from activist Shaun King on Monday.

In a nine-minute video, Seales made several comments and said she regretted supporting Reed.

“It’s very duplicitous, not just his family, but persons who fancy themselves activists, were doing so with the knowledge that his person, Rodney Reed, is not just accused of but has been linked to previous rapes via his DNA being discovered within the victim,” Seales said in part.

King, who is working with Reed’s family fact-checked Seales.

“On behalf of the family of Rodney Reed, I have to respond here directly to @AmandaSeales,” King said on his social media channels. “We’ve counted over 20 egregious factual errors in her viral video, but NONE were more inflammatory and damaging than this one.”

King continued by saying Seales was just not telling the truth.

“Here, she says that Rodney Reed, who she fails to say was a high school student at the time, in Wichita Falls, Texas, raped and killed a woman there. LIES. ALL LIES. I am proud to report that only Amanda, in her rush to get a video out, killed that woman. She is thankfully still alive and well today. She was not murdered by Rodney or anyone else. And a jury voted quickly and unanimously to acquit Rodney on all charges in that case,” he said. “Sooooooo many lies in this video. Rodney did not commit the crime, was acquitted, and the woman was never murdered. People. Be careful what you listen to out here. Amanda called herself Google searching the case for a few hours and said a lot of factually incorrect stuff that does real harm.”

In tweeting about Seales, King also questioned her intelligence.

“Do you really think Rodney Reed duped The Innocence Project for the 18 years they’ve been on this case? Do you think he duped the conservative Board of Pardons and Paroles and the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals? BE SMART, people,” he tweeted. “They saw the actual evidence. WAKE UP!!”

Seales respond on IG Live, not directly addressing King saying she got many of the facts wrong. She said she isn’t the “only one” who isn’t “confident” that Reed is innocent.