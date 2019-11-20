‘Black Voices For Trump’ Group’s Leader Is Just As Out Of Touch With Reality As You’d Expect

Black Voices for Trump made an embarrassing splash in Atlanta earlier this month. The foolishness is continuing with one of their “board members” being exposed as a disturbing misogynist.

See Also:The ‘Blacks For Trump’ Rally Was Just As Sunken As You’d Imagine

His name is Clarence Mason Weaver and one of his 35 advisory board members (what exactly are the duties of his so-called board?) and Media Matters for America dug into his history.

In a video titled “Men and women are not equal,” which was posted in August and has garnered over 5,000 views, he claimed there has been “a lot of social pressure on us the last 100 years to equalize women.”

He babbled more in the 14-minute long video, “Queens is hard work. We look for handmaidens, sweetheart. We look for a helpmate out here, girl. And no king is looking to share their kingdom.”

He also said, “We don’t care how great you are at work as the co-worker. We don’t care what kind of career you have or what your college degrees are. That’s not why we marry you, woman.”

In addition, Weaver wrote this on his site, which is titled Leave the Planation, “Women have won their ‘right’ to leave the home and go to work, serve in combat (no draft), serve in government and crack nearly every domain once controlled by men. So, ladies, how are your children doing? Your lack of family time, raising and nurturing them has done great harm to them.”

He also wrote about Black leaders, “Today, black leaders are not needed, so they create artificial conditions to stay in power, corralling black folks into these inner cities ghettos where leaders can manage all of the anti-poverty programs. There is a lot of money in poverty and fear, and they are destroying their own people.”

Sure, it’s not wage discrimination, job insecurity, or the actual facts from economists, it’s the “Black leaders” that he points out. Not to mention, eight out of the the poorest states in the country are considered “red” states.

Nonetheless, it makes sense this is someone who would be a board member for Black Voices for Trump – the only requirement appears to be to shame as many Black folks as possible.

See the video below, if you can stomach it:

