‘Slave For Sale’ Student Charged With Hate Crime, While School Gives Lax Punishment

A 14-year-old from suburban Chicago is getting hit with hate crime charges for allegedly making a Craigslist ad with a picture of his Black classmate with the caption “Slave for sale.”

According to CBS News, prosecutors say the white Naperville Central High School freshman also incorporated “an offensive racial slur” in the ad that they described as “beyond disturbing.” The teenager’s defense attorney, Harry Smith, argued that the students involved were friends and school authorities are handling the situation with an apology and suspension. However, the suspension is only two days and it’s being served in-school, according to authorities and fellow classmates. Smith says the alleged perpetrator and the victim were friends and Central’s principal is “getting the two friends together” and arranging an apology.

Authorities didn’t reveal the teen’s name because he’s a juvenile.

Meanwhile, the county is going much harder on the unidentified minor. He appeared in DuPage County juvenile court on Wednesday where he was charged with one count of disorderly conduct and two counts of committing a hate crime. He’s set to appear in court again on Dec. 18.

Assistant State’s Attorney Lee Roupas explained that the teen photographed his classmate last week while the two sat at the same lunch table. Prosecutors characterized the racist Craigslist post as “serious and aggravating,” and they said the teens alleged actions risked the safety of the victim.

“Hate crimes have no place in our society and will not be tolerated,” the county’s State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. “Anyone, regardless of age, accused of such disgraceful actions will be charged accordingly.”

Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall added in a statement to CBS Chicago, “This was a despicable and extremely offensive post that is not at all reflective of the caring, welcoming community that our department serves and protects every day.”

There’s no word on the kind of penalty the teen might face, if convicted. Paul Darrah, a spokesperson for the state’s attorney office, explained that the aim for juveniles is “accountability, not punishment,” although the student is “going to face probation at a minimum.”

A similar incident occurred back in 2017 when a Florida high school student posted a racist Craigslist ad saying two of his Black classmates were slaves for sale. He was suspended and transferred to an alternative school.

SEE ALSO:

‘Racial Slur’ Is Now At The Center Of Infamous NFL Brawl

Indiana University Is Supporting ‘Racist And Sexist Professor’ More Than Its Students