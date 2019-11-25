Kenyan Teacher Donates 80 Percent Of His Salary To Underprivileged Families

Kenyan teacher Peter Tabichi is on a mission to impact the lives of individuals beyond the classroom. According to People Tabichi—who was recently named the “World’s Best Teacher” by the Varkey Foundation—donates 80 percent of his salary to help underprivileged students and their families.

Tabichi, who teaches STEM education at the Keriko Mixed Day School located in the Pwani region, has used his hard-earned money to fund initiatives focused on education, sustainable agriculture and peace-building. He also serves as a mentor for students who are battling poverty. With his tutelage and support, several students have gone on to receive awards for their accomplishments in STEM. Tabichi won the Varkey Foundation’s Global Teacher Prize in March for his continued efforts to empower students and the school’s surrounding community. He was awarded a $1 million prize.

“I’m immensely proud of my students. We lack facilities that many schools take for granted. As a teacher I just want to have a positive impact not only in my country but in the whole of Africa,” he said in a statement. “I want to use this award to empower and inspire the society. I want to use it to address challenges that society is facing, and I have been promoting STEM learning.” Tabichi plans on using the funds to continue to renovate classrooms within the school, develop a new computer lab for students and ensure that all families in the local community have access to clean water.

The Egerton University graduate says he believes his purpose is to inspire and empower others. “My message to people is that every person is in existence because of a reason,” he said in a statement. “There is a special reason why you are born and therefore you have a special role to play in the society.”

