Folks Are Mad At The Obamas Living Their Best Lives In Martha’s Vineyard

The Obamas have secured their spot on just about everyone’s “most loved” list, or so we thought. The former POTUS and First Lady are catching heat after reports began circulating that they recently purchased a home in Martha’s Vineyard. What is there to shame about bearing the fruits of your labor? After all, two successful Harvard grads, who persevered through the intense presidential battlefield for two terms should deserve to relax blissfully in their new $11.75 million estate.

The former first family will now enjoy their morning tea and coffee in a 6,892-square-foot abode that sits on 29.3 secluded acres facing the Edgartown Great Pond, according to the Vineyard Gazette. The abode includes seven bedrooms, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, several stone fireplaces, a two-car garage, a detached barn and a pool.

“The long and winding driveway, sprawling lawn and incredible water views make for the perfect family compound setting for generations to come,” the real estate listing said of the Obamas new living quarters.

However, social media has barely bitten their tongues to voice their unsolicited opinions about the former first family’s new home.

In true social media fashion, the critiques are coming in by the dozen. One person said, “Obama sitting pretty in Marthas vineyard whilst Americans lost their homes due to his astounding incompetence. Bailed out wall street instead of the American people. d bag.”

Another tweeted, “Nothing sets a better example for the ‘urgency’ of ‘climate change’ than buying a $12,000,000 mansion on an island ‘marthas vineyard’ In the middle of the Atlantic Ocean all the while crying about the dangers of the rise of sea level. Obama did!”

On the other hand, some folks don’t understand why there is such an uproar about this. One Twitter user questioned why everyone is so bothered. “The Obamas are among the most successful black people in recent history & fools are out there upset that they’re living about as well as your average white Tech executive,” the user wrote. “It’s one thing for broke-a** white folks in Dumpwater, Florida to hate on the Obamas for living in a house with heat and a paved driveway. But I totally notice when it’s trust-fund socialists whose parents have vacation homes.”

A second person chimed in, writing, “It would be such a game-changer if we rewarded black excellence the same way we reward white mediocrity.”

A third user added to the conversation, “Black economic success will always contribute to white economic anxiety. They don’t want to see us equal or better, only permanently beneath them.”

Ultimately, people are clearly mad that the Obamas are living their best lives. However, will this stop them? Insert all doubts here.

