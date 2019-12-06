Star-Studded Annual Urban One Honors Celebrates The Culture

The annual Urban One Honors awards show took off on Thursday night at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and it was filled with iconic attendees.

The event honors the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in media, music, fashion, sports, education, entertainment and the community. This year, the show will also honor the 40-year history of Radio One, the radio division of Urban One, and its founder Cathy Hughes.

MORE: Urban One’s Founder Cathy Hughes Is Inducted Into The Broadcasting Hall Of Fame

“I give praise and thanks to God from Whom all blessings flow for the opportunity to be of service to my community for these 40 years,” explains Hughes. “I always say that Radio One is my second baby next to my son and business partner, Alfred Liggins. I am immensely grateful for the men and women who have worked to help make Radio One a success. It started as a single radio station and is now a media family with two cable television networks and various digital media platforms. I look forward to celebrating this milestone and recognizing others who are doing phenomenal work in their industries.”

The inaugural Urban One Honors occurred on Dec. 9, 2018, at the Anthem in Washington, D.C., and it was hosted by REACH Media Syndicated Radio Host DL Hughley. The first honorees included folks like Jermaine Dupri, April Ryan, Marvin Sapp, Brandy and DJ Khaled. Performers included Johnny Gill, Elle Varner and K-Ci of Jodeci.

This year, the honorees included Missy Elliott, Jamie Foxx, Ryan Jamaal Swain from the hit show “Pose”, Chance the Rapper and music executive Sylvia Rhone. Artists who took to the stage for powerhouse performances included Ne-Yo, Wale, Brandy, Charles Jenkins, Jac Ross, Chanté Moore and Eric Benét.

The two-hour telecast of the Urban One Honors will air on TV One, a division of Urban One, on Jan. 20, 2020, during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

“African Americans have had a tremendous impact on society and culture, a fact that we’re excited to celebrate with the telecast of the annual Urban One Honors on TV One,” said General Manager at TV One, Michelle Rice. “As we honor the 40th-anniversary milestone of Radio One, Ms. Hughes’ outstanding contributions as a media pioneer, and the impact of the honorees, we’re proud to continue the network’s mission to represent the richness of the black experience.”

“Our team at Radio One DC is profoundly humbled to be a part of this historic presentation of Urban One Honors,” said Jeff Wilson, Senior Vice President at Radio One. “It’s not only a celebration of 40 years of broadcast history but also a tribute to some of the most luminary figures in our American culture.”

You can check out some photos from the star-studded event below.