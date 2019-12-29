Meek Mill, Reform Alliance Leaders Give Back To Children Impacted By Incarceration

Meek Mill has been a fierce advocate for criminal justice reform. From teaming up with lawmakers to propose a probation and parole reform bill to being candid about his own experiences with incarceration through his documentary Free Meek, he has continually used his platform to spread awareness about the flawed criminal justice system. This holiday season the rapper—whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams—joined forces with fellow leaders from the Reform Alliance organization to give back to children whose lives have been impacted by incarceration, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Williams, social entrepreneur Clara Tsai, and part owner of the Philadelphia 76ers Michael Rubin treated 50 families to a $1,000 shopping spree at the NBA Store in New York City. While at the store they were surprised by mega-producer DJ Khaled and Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert. Following their shopping spree, the children and their families were flown on a private jet to watch an NFL game in Massachusetts courtesy of Patriots owner Robert Kraft. While at the Gillette Stadium, Kraft—one of the founding members of the Reform Alliance—interacted with families, listened to their stories and assured them that the organization is working towards evoking change within the criminal justice system. Each child who was invited to attend had a parent that was incarcerated due to a probation violation.

“I didn’t have outlets like this or people who really cared about the issues I went through as a child. I’m here to support you guys” said Williams while addressing the children and their families.

The Reform Alliance is on a mission to help at least a million individuals who are unjustly stuck in the criminal justice system within the next five years. The organization has created an alliance of influential leaders across different industries to drive impact.

