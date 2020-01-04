Gucci And Louis Vuitton Bags With Drugs Abandoned As Cops Hunt For Suspect

Authorities in Louisiana are trying to get to the bottom of what led a man to leave designer bags containing drugs, a gun, cash and a digital scale in a convenience store. According to the Associated Press, the man entered the store in Galliano, Louisiana early Thursday and placed the Louis Vuitton and Gucci bags on a chair. However, the motive behind his actions are unknown.

Lt. Brennan Matherne, spokesman for Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre spoke on the incident and said during an interview, “The employee said he offered her $100 to ‘keep his bag.’ I don’t know if his intention was for her to hold onto the bag until he came back or what.”

The employee declined the man’s offer. The man left the store but did not take the bags with him. A customer later noticed that one of the bags contained a handgun, which ended up being stolen from Terrebonne Parish, a neighboring parish a little more than 30 miles away.

The press released revealed that in addition to one bag containing a gun, cash and a digital scale, the other had the drug Suboxone and suspected methamphetamine.

Deputies are hoping to apprehend the man with the help of photos they have obtained via surveillance camera footage.

“We haven’t positively identified him … but have gotten a couple tips already. These images are pretty good, so we feel confident we’ll be able to get him identified.” Matherne said.

Photos of the unidentified man have been posted on the sheriff’s website and Facebook pages.

Detectives have also sought help in identifying the man on their website. Anyone who can identify the man has been urged to “submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region.”

Lafourche Parish is located in the southern portion of Louisiana, about an hour away from New Orleans. Per a 2010 census, the parish’s population was 96,318 and 16 percent of the population is below poverty level, according to the US Census Bureau.

According to Recordspedia, between 1999 and 2009 there were 17,315 total crimes reported, 2,011 of which were violent. The statistics also revealed that 1,732 crimes occurred in the parish each year. During those 10 years, crime increased by 55 percent and violent crimes heightened by 14 percent.

Lafourche Parish was formed in 1807 and spans across 1,474 square miles. Of those miles, 1,068 is land and 406 square miles is water. The Gulf of Mexico is to the south of the parish.

