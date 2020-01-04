Oscar-Nominated Filmmaker Flaunts His White Privilege After Trashing ‘Black Panther’

Veteran filmmaker Terry Gilliam has displayed his white privilege once again. The British writer and director who is known for his Oscar-nominated films The Fisher King and 12 Monkeys wholeheartedly believes that white men are under attack. Go figure.

Gilliam spoke with The Independent and unabashedly evaded all accountability and acknowledgement of the privilege that he and his white male counterparts possess. “I understand that men have had more power longer, but I’m tired, as a white male, of being blamed for everything that is wrong with the world,” Gilliam said. “I didn’t do it!”

The filmmaker who shamelessly solicits controversy went on to suggest that he might be “half black,” although he doesn’t look it.

“I don’t like the term black or white. I’m now referring to myself as a melanin-light male. I can’t stand the simplistic, tribalistic behaviour that we’re going through at the moment,” he said. “I’m getting myself in deeper water, so I have to trust you.” I’m not sure what he’s trusting me to do.”

Gilliam claimed in the interview that he champions diversity. “I’m into diversity more than anybody, but diversity in the way you think about the world, which means you can hate what I just said,” he said. “That’s fine! No problem. I mean, you can believe whatever you want to believe, but fundamentalism always ends up being, ‘You have to attack other people who are not like you,’ and that’s what makes me crazy.”

The director even went as far as attacking the #MeToo movement, calling it a “witch hunt.”

“I really feel there were a lot of people, decent people, or mildly irritating people, who were getting hammered. That’s wrong. I don’t like mob mentality. These were ambitious adults,” he said.

Whether or not Gilliam’s views are for mere shock value is debatable, but who actually cares to have that conversation?

If you recall, Gilliam referred to Black Panther, which was a groundbreaking film for the culture, as “utter bullsh*t.” He made the baseless statement during an interview with IndieWire.

“I don’t like the fact they’re dominating the place so much,” he said. “They’re taking all the money that should be available for a greater variety of films. Technically, they’re brilliant. I can’t fault them because the technical skills involved in making them are incredible.”

The erroneousness continued.

“I hated ‘Black Panther.’ It makes me crazy,” he said. “It gives young Black kids the idea that this is something to believe in. Bullsh*t. It’s utter bullsh*t.”

Luckily, the masses are unbothered by Gilliam’s unsubstantiated views.

