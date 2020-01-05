U.S. Soldier Asks For Prayers After Black Twitter Goes Viral With World War III Memes

Despite the seriousness of President Donald Trump’s authorized drone attack on Baghdad International Airport, which resulted in the assassination of the Qasem Soleiman, Iran’s top military leader, Black Twitter lamented differently by sharing memes and gifs that corresponded with their sentiments on the possibility of a World War III.

And while Black Twitter wasn’t necessarily minimizing the potential dangers that the country may face, they instead retreated to a more light-hearted approach when addressing all possible scenarios for black folks as it pertained to the assassination of Soleimani. However, one U.S. soldier took to Instagram on Saturday asking folks to exercise a little dualism while exchanging playful banter on the social media platform.

“I understand that I’m in a goofy a** generation,” he said. “I ain’t gonna lie, a lot of the sh*t y’all posting is hilarious or whatever. But y’all gotta understand, man. Somebody like me, who has been out here since November – in the middle of the sh*t – if y’all can sit there and post those memes and stuff, y’all can sit there and post a good little meme about being positive for us. Or d*amn, praying for us or some sh*t, man.”

The soldier continued, “…My generation gotta tighten up some time. It’s like, we’re really going through this sh*t and a lot of us really not coming back. So, a prayer or a simple good luck, that sh*t can help. Y’all can post that sh*t too. It ain’t always gotta be something funny about this sh*t.”

He also acknowledged the 3,000 U.S. troops from the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, North Carolina that were sent to the Middle East, according to reports confirmed to NBC News on Friday. “And to the Fort Bragg soldiers that are coming out here, I salute y’all. I’m gonna be here for y’all. I’m gonna be here with y’all,” he added.

The Fort Bragg soldiers will join about 650 troops who have already been deployed to the region and will remain there for 60 days, officials said. The troops will be placed in Iran, Iraq and others will be in Kuwait.

Iraq’s parliament voted on Sunday to request that their government end the presence of U.S. troops in the country, NBC News reports.

Meanwhile, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said that “U.S. bases, warships and soldiers in the Middle East were now fair targets.” He affirmed that evicting American soldiers from the region is now a priority.

