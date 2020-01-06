Colin Kaepernick’s Mom Comes For Megyn Kelly’s Head After Her ‘Racist’ Criticism Of Her Son

Colin Kaepernick‘s critique of U.S. foreign policy over the weekend was sure to put some conservative hairpieces in a bunch. But one pundit’s clap back at the football player caused his mom to step in and defend her son.

Kaepernick made his comments after the Donald Trump-ordered assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force. The U.S. military made the attack by way of a drone strike near Baghdad International Airport. They claimed it was an act of self-defense against a man who many U.S. officials call an enemy of the state.

However, Kaepernick was quick to put the United State’s foreign relations into context, considering the country’s history of upheaving other countries and ordering drone strikes that’ve been said to kill innocent civilians. In a series of tweets, Kaepernick explained:

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism. America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

Kaepernick’s words didn’t sit too well with folk who believed he was playing the race card in the Iran conflict. Former Fox and “Today” show host Megyn Kelly tweeted a response to Kaepernick’s tweets writing, “Because everything is racist. Everything. Even fighting back against terrorists who kill Americans.” She then referenced Kaepernick’s deal with Nike, which has been very lucrative for the company. “Nike, feeling proud,” she asked.

Kelly thought she was doing something, but little did she know that Kaepernick’s mom, Teresa Kaepernick, saw her tweet and she had some thoughts of her own in defense of her son.

“Try doing a little research on American Imperialism,” she responded to Kelly. “I believe you’ll find he’s right. You should probably stay away from commenting on @Kaepernick7 tweets. I recommend someone more on your intellectual level such as @realDonaldTrump.“

Mother Kaepernick was not having it.

This isn’t the first time Kelly’s ignorance about race politics was evident. Back in 2018, she notoriously didn’t understand the problem with blackface. Not too long after the backlash, the “Today” show was canceled and Kelly is now left spewing her thoughts on a YouTube channel and social media.

One thing is for certain. Ms. Teresa Kaepernick seems to be about the woke life just as much as her son.

