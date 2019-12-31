2019’s Most Iconic Photos: Pictures Of The Year, According To NewsOne Readers

Reflecting on the top photos of the past 12 months is no easy task considering everything that happened this year.
From the nonstop political drama in Washington to a spike in mass shootings to unrestrained police departments raging out of control, the news gushed from the faucet of current events as if there was a water main break.
All of that made it tougher to choose which photos to showcase.
Of course, there are photos that are a given when it comes to most indelible images of the year.
Simone Biles, for instance, who dominated her craft to inimitable proportions — like having a gymnastics move named for her and winning yet another world championship on her way to becoming the most decorated gymnast of all time.
Or R. Kelly and the saga that has been his official fall from grace with 2019 delivering the apparent final nail in his career’s coffin.
And there’s no way we can ignore the fact that President Donald Trump was impeached in a potential game-changer for the American people, with polls showing that more Americans than not want him removed from office.
The number of topics NewsOne covered this year reached the thousands.
To help whittle down the number of photos of the year to a manageable amount, we decided to base the pictures’ criteria on one factor: which news stories were most popular this year among NewsOne’s readers.
We have analytic tools that help tell us which stories are gaining the most traction with readers — how many shares, retweets, page views, comments, etc. that any given story got in 2019.
Based on those levels of interest from the readers, we found the best photos associated with the most popular stories of the year to help inform which images we’d include on the list this year.
So sit back and scroll down to take a trip down memory lane of the past 12 months and reminisce by way of some of the most jarring and startling and overall awesome photos that were taken in 2019 and attached to NewsOne’s coverage.
1. HBCU marching bands lead the 130th Rose ParadeSource:Getty
An Alabama State Marching Hornets tuba player was a member of two HBCU bands marching in the 130th Rose Parade on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, California. The Florida A&M University Marching 100 was the other one.
Alabama State became the first HBCU to have the distinction of leading the nationally televised and celebrated parade.
2. Women’s MarchSource:Getty
Pictured from left: Yandy Smith, Tamika Mallory and Jamila Davis attend Women’s March 2019 at Freedom Plaza on Jan. 19 in Washington, D.C.
3. Kamala Harris runs for presidentSource:Getty
California Sen. Kamala Harris became the first and only Black woman to run for president in the 2020 race when she declared her candidacy at a campaign launch rally in Frank H. Ogawa Plaza in Oakland on Jan. 27.
Twenty thousand people turned out to see the Oakland native launch her presidential campaign in front of Oakland City Hall.
4. Nick Sandmann
Who could forget the group of all-white MAGA hat-wearing teenagers from Covington Catholic Hugh School in Kentucky and their visit to the Lincoln Memorial, where they faced off against a Native American elder and appeared to taunt him?
The episode quickly went viral and turned into a classic case of white privilege as the teenager and his powerful family mounted an ultimately unsuccessful legal effort against news outlets that covered the clear-cut case of racism and white supremacy in the nation’s capital.
5. Cory Booker announces his presidential bidSource:Getty
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker declared his candidacy during a press conference in Newark on Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month.
6. Ralph Northam exposed for wearing blackface
Also on the first day of Black History Month, a photo was made public purportedly showing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wearing blackface.
While he denied he was in the photo that appeared on his medical school yearbook page, he did admit to previously wearing blackface during a costume contest where he said he dressed as Michael Jackson.
7. Justin Fairfax is accusedSource:Getty
Nearly overnight after the Northam blackface scandal broke, Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax was accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her nearly 20 years earlier. Another woman would ultimately claim he did the same to her around the same time.
Fairfax has maintained his innocence all year long and was expected to launch his own bid for governor to succeed Northam, with whom he had a reported falling out after the scandals broke nearly simultaneously.
Pictured: Fairfax presides over the Senate at the Virginia State Capitol, Feb. 7 in Richmond.
8. Kristoff St. John diesSource:Getty
Kristoff St. John, who starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as Neil Winters, was found dead on Feb. 3. He was just 52 years old.
Pictured: St. John is shown attending the 10th anniversary celebration of ‘The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil’ at the Mirage Hotel & Casino on July 14, 2016 in Las Vegas.
9. Stacey Abrams delivers Democrats response to Trump’s State of the UnionSource:NBC News screenshot
Failed gubernatorial bid be damned in 2018, Stacey Abrams’ bright political light continued to shine in many ways in 2019.
Pictured: Abrams was chosen by Democratic leadership to deliver her party’s response to Trump’s State of the Union address on Feb. 5.
10. 21 Savage is arrested by immigration policeSource:Getty
21 Savage is shown being booked in this handout photo provided by the Liberty County Sheriffs Office after his arrest on felony charges of Theft by Deception on Feb. 15 in Hinesville, Georgia. The charges stemmed from a 2016 concert booking where 21 Savage was reportedly paid USD 17,000 but never performed.
This is not his mugshot from his Feb. 3 arrest by ICE, which said the rapper whose real name is Shayaabin Abraham-Joseph is actually a United Kingdom citizen who entered the US legally in July 2005 as a minor. He failed to leave this country under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa. Consequently, his presence in the U.S. has been unlawful since his visa expired in July 2006.
He was ultimately released on bond after a week in jail.
11. Jussie Smollett accused of arranging his own beatingSource:Getty
Actor Jussie Smollett is shown leaving Cook County jail after posting bond on Feb. 21 in Chicago for allegedly arranging a homophobic, racist attack against himself in an apparent attempt to raise his profile because he was dissatisfied with his salary on the primetime soap opera, “Empire.”
12. “The Squad” grills Michael Cohen on Capitol HillSource:Getty
This iconic photo was taken as Democratic Congresswomen (from left) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, collectively with Rep. Ilhan Omar known as “The Squad,” grilling Michael Cohen, former attorney and fixer for President Donald Trump, while he testified before the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on Feb. 27.
Cohen has since begun serving his three-year prison sentence for tax evasion, making false statements to a financial institution, unlawful excessive campaign contributions and lying to Congress as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential elections.
13. Mark Meadows uses Lynn Patton as a human prop on Capitol Hill
During Michael Cohen’s testimony on Feb. 27, Republican North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows pulled out Lynne Patton, who is reportedly Eric Trump‘s former party planner, to implausibly prove Donald Trump cannot be racist.
Patton stood silently behind Meadows, willingly debasing herself even more than she already has as part of the Trump administration. Cohen said to Meadows: “Ask Ms. Patton how many Black people are executives at the Trump Organization? The answer is zero.”
14. R. Kelly Is finally arrestedSource:Getty
R. Kelly poses for a mugshot photo after being arrested March 6 for $161,663 in unpaid child support. It was the start of his official ending after the acclaimed docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly” was televised in January, all but confirming his activity as a child sex predator.
15. Trinity Love Jones goes missingSource:Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office
Trinity Love Jones was identified as the little Black girl whose body was found March 6 in a duffle bag in Hacienda Heights, California. The 9-year-old’s story captivated the nation as her mother was charged with her murder about two weeks later.
Trinity was part of a larger trend of Black children being victims of deadly violence in 2019.
16. Nipsey Hussle diesSource:Getty
Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in South Central Los Angeles on March 31. He was just 33 years old.
ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 10: Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event at Opera Atlanta on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) color image,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,bestof,music,rapper,headshot,crime,cooperation,event,georgia – us state,opera,nipsey hussle,atlanta – georgia
17. Lori Lightfoot elected as Chicago’s mayorSource:Getty
Lori Lightfoot won the Chicago mayoral election on April 2, becoming the first gay and African-American woman to lead the third-largest cty in the country.
Pictured: Lightfoot speaks during the election night party as Chicago voters entrusted a political novice with tackling difficult problems of economic inequality and gun violence. The former federal prosecutor and practicing lawyer who had never before held elected office was elected the midwestern city’s mayor in a lopsided victory.
18. Sharpton meets with Mayor Pete at Sylvia’sSource:Getty
In a political rite of passage, Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg, from South Bend, Indiana, and civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton held a lunch meeting at Sylvia’s Restaurant in Harlem on April 29.
Buttigieg has struggled to gain traction with Black voters, and Black people in general.
19. Maleah Davis goes missingSource:Houston Police Department
Four-year-old Maleah Davis went missing from Houston in early May. Her stepfather Derion Vence was ultimately charged with felony charge of injury to a child. Tragically, Maleah was buried without any other charges, including murder, being levied against anyone else.
20. Road rage vigilante Hannah Payne accused murdering a Black driverSource:WSB-TV Screenshot
In one of the most startling cases of the year, Hannah Payne was accused of murdering Kenneth Herring, a 62-year-old Black driver who hit her car while he was experiencing a diabetic shock on May 8. Payne followed him for about a mile, boxed-in his car with hers, got out of her car and shot him to death.
21. Robert F. Smith vows to pay off student debt at Morehouse CollegeSource:Getty
Graduates of Morehouse College received the gift of a lifetime at their commencement ceremony on May 19 when philanthropist and billionaire Robert F. Smith pledged to pay off the student loan debt for the entire 2019 graduating class.
Pictured: Smith gives the commencement address during the Morehouse College 135th Commencement at Morehouse College on May 19 in Atlanta.