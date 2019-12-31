2019’s Most Iconic Photos: Pictures Of The Year, According To NewsOne Readers

Reflecting on the top photos of the past 12 months is no easy task considering everything that happened this year.

From the nonstop political drama in Washington to a spike in mass shootings to unrestrained police departments raging out of control, the news gushed from the faucet of current events as if there was a water main break.

All of that made it tougher to choose which photos to showcase.

Of course, there are photos that are a given when it comes to most indelible images of the year.

Simone Biles, for instance, who dominated her craft to inimitable proportions — like having a gymnastics move named for her and winning yet another world championship on her way to becoming the most decorated gymnast of all time.

Or R. Kelly and the saga that has been his official fall from grace with 2019 delivering the apparent final nail in his career’s coffin.

And there’s no way we can ignore the fact that President Donald Trump was impeached in a potential game-changer for the American people, with polls showing that more Americans than not want him removed from office.

The number of topics NewsOne covered this year reached the thousands.

To help whittle down the number of photos of the year to a manageable amount, we decided to base the pictures’ criteria on one factor: which news stories were most popular this year among NewsOne’s readers.

We have analytic tools that help tell us which stories are gaining the most traction with readers — how many shares, retweets, page views, comments, etc. that any given story got in 2019.

Based on those levels of interest from the readers, we found the best photos associated with the most popular stories of the year to help inform which images we’d include on the list this year.

So sit back and scroll down to take a trip down memory lane of the past 12 months and reminisce by way of some of the most jarring and startling and overall awesome photos that were taken in 2019 and attached to NewsOne’s coverage.