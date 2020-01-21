Police Investigating Delonte West Video And Why Officer Recorded And Posted It: Report

An investigation has been opened looking into the disturbing video recorded of former NBA player Delonte West and how the footage came to be recorded, according to a new report.

NBC Washington’s reporter Cory Smith tweeted that an officer with the Prince George’s County Police Department filmed a roadside interrogation of a shirtless and handcuffed West after the former NBA player had been beaten up on a street in suburban Washington, D.C.

JUST IN: The video of #DelonteWest making the rounds on social media was recorded by a @PGPDNews officer. Internal investigation has begun into the recording and release of the video @nbcwashington — Cory Smith (@CoryNBC) January 21, 2020

The video surfaced on social media on Sunday and now the PG Police Department is investigating internally why it was even recorded in the first place, let alone how it was released and posted before going viral. Fans have been urging the NBA and its extended family of current and former coaches and players to help West.

The breaking news was welcomed by some, but others wanted to know about the mystery cameraman who filmed West being beaten and stomped in the street. That footage was posted to social media, as well, though it was unclear by who. There was no immediate indication of whether police had also launched an investigation into the other footage.

The video of an incoherent West was being shared widely on social media, something many people admonished as shaming the former basketball player who has openly admitted to being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In the years since the 36-year-old left the NBA, multiple reports have portrayed West as homeless and broke.

At one point in his career, West was one of the best college basketball players before at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia before being drafted into the NBA and enjoying a career as a reliable backup guard for some top teams. He showed steady improvement his first three seasons before taking a step backward when he got traded, ultimately admitting he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder during the 2008 preseason, according to the Washington Post.

In 2015 told Post that he had tried to kill himself “all the time” since being a teenager in his native Prince George’s County, Maryland, saying in part that the “ugly head” of “self-destructive behavior” has been “haunting me my whole life.”

