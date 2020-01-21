Twitter Drags Hillary Clinton For Saying ‘Nobody Likes’ Bernie Sanders As He Surges In The Polls

Hillary Clinton was abruptly inserted into the conversation surrounding the Democratic nomination for president, only this time it wasn’t as a candidate. Instead, the former first lady and secretary of state was getting attention on Tuesday morning for her criticism of Bernie Sanders, who, she said in a new documentary that “nobody likes.” When the Hollywood Reporter asked her in an interview published Tuesday if she still stood by those words, Clinton doubled down on them.

MORE: Twitter Pulls Out Bernie’s Receipts Casting Doubt On Elizabeth Warren’s Claims Of Sexism

It was the latest criticism of Sanders and came as the senator from Vermont was surging in the polls.

Clinton, who famously lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 election despite being favored to win, didn’t hold back in the documentary.

“He was in Congress for years,” Clinton said about Sanders in an upcoming four-part documentary series called “Hillary” on Hulu. “He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

While it was unclear when the footage for the documentary was filmed, Clinton said she felt the same way now and would not commit to supporting or endorsing Sanders even if he won the 2020 Democratic nomination.

“I’m not going to go there yet,” Clinton said in the Hollywood Reporter interview while lending credence to the allegations of sexism from Sanders and his team. “We’re still in a very vigorous primary season. I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it.”

Clinton’s new interview was met on social media with one big side-eye as many people pointed to the high-profile support Sanders has already secured, including endorsements from 75 percent of “The Squad,” four influential freshmen Congresswomen of color. Others cited Sanders’ surging support in the polls and the massive attendance at his rallies to counter Clinton’s claims that “nobody likes him.” There were yet others who remembered Clinton’s glowing words for Sanders at the 2016 Democratic National Convention that contradicted those in her new interview.

"#IWantToThankBernieSanders, your campaign inspired millions of Americans, particularly the young people who threw their hearts and souls into our primary. You've put economic and social issues front and center where they belong… " – #HillaryClinton Yes, #ThankYouBernie! pic.twitter.com/ueR1wjLz6U — Jose Castillo Jr 🔥✂ (@JoseCastilloJr) January 21, 2020

Not to mention the Gallup report from 2018 that found Clinton’s approval rating, despite being out of office, remained at an all-time low.

The new interview prompted the hashtag #ILikeBernie to go viral in response from Sanders’ supporters.

#ILikeBernie, He's the only candidate fighting for healthcare, free at the point of service. No medical debt. No student debt. An end to corruption. What's not to like? pic.twitter.com/o96frujCy6 — Douglas V (@dugpol) January 21, 2020

Clinton’s views were made public one week after Elizabeth Warren appeared to confirm reports that Sanders once told her he thought a woman could not be president in 2020. That prompted Warren and Sanders and their campaigns to exchange barbs that, much like this episode with Clinton, was probably only serving to further splinter a Democratic Party that has seemed to increasingly attack their own members instead of focusing on defeating Trump on Election Day 2020.

Scroll down to see some of the reactions to Clinton’s interview on Tuesday.