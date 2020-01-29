Ride Or Die: Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Opens Up After Netflix Doc

Netflix‘s explosive documentary “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” delved deeper into the late football player’s life through interviews with family, friends, athletes and legal professionals. However, one person who was notably missing from the documentary was Aaron Hernandez‘s fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez. On Wednesday, she finally spoke out with an interview that aired on “Good Morning America”.

Aaron Hernandez was once the tight end for the New England Patriots and in April 2015 he was found guilty for the murder of Odin Lloyd, the 27-year-old fiancée of Jenkins-Hernandez’s sister. Lloyd was killed two years earlier in a suburb of Boston.

Jenkins-Hernandez still believes her late fiancée is innocent, however. “Yes, of course I do,” she told Amy Robach of “ABC News” in a sit-down interview. “I’d be a cold person to leave someone that had nobody at all.”

The Netflix documentary also covered Hernandez’s rumored sexuality. After Hernandez’s trial and before he committed suicide in his prison cell in 2017, reports started surfacing that he had intimate and sexual relationships with men.

This was one topic in the documentary that Jenkins-Hernandez wishes would’ve been left out. “You can’t describe someone’s sexuality without them being here,” Jenkins-Hernandez said. “Although I have a child with Aaron, I still can’t tell you how he was feeling inside. No one can.” Jenkins-Hernandez assured that she “would not have loved him any differently” if Hernandez had discussed his sexuality with her.

In the Netflix documentary, which hit the streaming sight in January, Hernandez’s high school teammate and friend, Dennis Sansoucie, was interviewed and he said that the two had a sexual relationship while in high school. Jenkins-Hernandez explained that she knew of Sansoucie, however, she doesn’t know him well and he wasn’t very involved in Hernandez’s adult life.

Despite her disassociation with Sansoucie, she tearfully said, “You start to feel for people that may be hiding inside how they really feel. And I — I feel awful for that.”

Jenkins-Hernandez was engaged to Hernandez all the way up to his suicide and they share a daughter together. She insisted that Hernandez was “certainly a man to me. There was no behavior that made me think differently.”

On the topic of his sexuality, she concluded, “If he did feel that way or if he felt the urge, I wish that I — I was told.”

She continued through tears, “And I wish that he — you know, he would’ve told me ’cause I wouldn’t — I would not have loved him any differently. I would have understood. It’s not shameful and I don’t think anybody should be ashamed of who they are inside, regardless of who they love. I think it’s a beautiful thing, I just wish I was able to tell him that.”

You can watch the interview for yourself below.

