5 Real Life Black Heroes We Should All Know

Just because Black History month is only one month long, doesn’t mean that we’ll stop celebrating all things Black and beautiful. With all the madness going on in the world, it’s important to highlight things that are positive and inspirational. As @destroyshelbey pointed out:

“I WANNA KEEP IT UP LONGER THAN JUST FEBRUARY. CELEBRATE BLACK HEROS ALLLLLL YEAR”

We feel you, sis. Speaking of heroes, we do a great job as a culture honoring superheroes and celebrities. But what about the everyday man or woman who go above and beyond to make the world a better place with little to no credit whatsoever?

“We need to stop idolizing celebrities like super heroes. No, no they’re not. Ppl like doctors, teachers, fire fighters..are our real heroes.”- @MichelleBorth

Take James Shaw Jr. for example. The 29-year old is sort of like the real-life Black Panther now. Back in 2018, we watched him save several lives by disarming a man who opened fire at a Waffle House in Tennessee.

“I’m not a hero. I’m just a regular person. I think anybody could’ve did what I did if they’re just pushed in that kind of cage. And you have to either react or you’re going to, you know, fold.” – James Shaw Jr.

Instead of arresting Black folks for chilling at a Starbucks, it’s time to start acknowledging the real-life heroes who risk their lives for the well being of others — even when others aren’t too fond of their melanin.

Hit the flip for more real-life heroes we should be celebrating all day, erryday.

Concertgoer Jonathan Smith was shot twice back in October 2017 while rescuing injured people during the Las Vegas massacre (a.k.a. the deadliest mass shooting in US history) that left more than 50 people dead in 2017.

Otis Gaither saved the lives of a Confederate flag toting couple who was trapped in a fire:

We can’t forget the hilarious Charles Ramsey who rescued three women who were kidnapped in Cleveland.

UFC heavyweight and Houston native Derrick Lewis also risked his life to save a Confederate flag toter during Hurricane Harvey without any hesitation.

It’s not just the men who’ve risked it all while trying to protect a supposed enemy. In 1996, 18-year old Keshia Thomas made headlines after using her body as a human shield to protect a man wearing a Confederate flag T-shirt as he was being physically attacked by protesters.

Maybe they should show these clips at Starbucks’ next implicit bias training.

