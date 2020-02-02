‘Devastated’ Family Of Handcuffed Man Killed By Cop Starts GoFundMe

William Green was shot and killed by a Black cop while in handcuffs. Prince George’s police Corporal Michael Owen, Jr., who also had Green restrained by a seat belt, shot him seven times. Green’s family has since launched a GoFundMe account to raise money for his funeral costs as he did not have life insurance.

The crowdfunding page details the support the family has also received from the Prince George’s County sector of the NAACP. “The Prince Georges County NAACP stands in solidarity with the Green family. We are asking our members and the general public to please support this family in their efforts to provide a home-going service for their beloved William,” said Bob Ross, President, NAACP Prince George’s County Chapter, according to the GoFundMe page.

The family included a brief back story of what happened to Green. “He was killed by Prince George County Officer Michael Owen while handcuffed in the front seat of a police cruiser,” the page explained. “His death has devastated our entire family and put us in the light of a horrible statistic plaguing our justice system.”

The Prince George’s police officer was quickly charged with murder for killing Green, who was unarmed. Less than 24 hours after Green’s killing, Prince George’s Police Chief Hank Stawinski, declared to the media that Owens committed a crime.

Owens was booked and in jail Tuesday night and “charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and associated weapons charges,” according to the New York Post.

Green was stopped by police on Jan. 27 after reports were made of a driver hitting several cars. Per police reports, the responding officer claimed he smelled PCP in Green’s car. He was subsequently handcuffed and put in the front seat of a police cruiser, while the other officers searched for drugs with a K9 dog. A struggle ensued shortly after between Owens and Green. A witness heard gunshots, according to the police report. Green was shot while handcuffed in the vehicle and was later pronounced dead.

Owens was not wearing a body camera.

The officer has been involved in two other shootings in the past, one of which is now under review nearly a decade later. Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office is looking into Owens’ fatal shooting of Rodney Edwards in 2011, according to CBS affiliate WUSA-TV.

According to CBS News, Owens was leaving a volunteer event at Prince George’s Police headquarters and saw Edwards lying in the grass near his home. Owens went to assist Edwards but ended up fatally shooting him after Edwards pointed a loaded gun at him, former Prince George’s County Assistant Police Chief Kevin Davis said at the time.

Green’s family, who is seeking justice and asking for prayers, have made the monetary goal for the GoFundMe $10,500. They have raised nearly $3,000 so far.

