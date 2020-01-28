Justice For William Green: Everything To Know About Police ‘Murder’ Of Handcuffed Man Inside Squad Car

A family is desperate for answers after a handcuffed man was killed by a cop on Monday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Although cops haven’t released the victim’s name yet, his fiancé has identified him as William Green.

Sandra Mathis went on ABC 7 News to express her frustration about the tragic and suspicious incident. “We want to know why our loved one was brutally shot in a police car – handcuffed- seat belt, and in the front seat,” she questioned. “What harm could this individual do to this police officer.”

Last night, William Green died after being shot while handcuffed in the front seat of a police car. Details surrounding the scuffle between him and a police officer that lead up to the shooting are being investigated. https://t.co/PNgNtA4v08 Green's fiance is demanding answers. pic.twitter.com/a7pqxmVs5A — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) January 28, 2020

