Justice For William Green: Everything To Know About Police ‘Murder’ Of Handcuffed Man Inside Squad Car

A family is desperate for answers after a handcuffed man was killed by a cop on Monday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Although cops haven’t released the victim’s name yet, his fiancé has identified him as William Green.
Sandra Mathis went on ABC 7 News to express her frustration about the tragic and suspicious incident. “We want to know why our loved one was brutally shot in a police car – handcuffed- seat belt, and in the front seat,” she questioned. “What harm could this individual do to this police officer.”
