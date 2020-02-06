HBCU Women Athletes Suspended After Basketball Brawl Video Goes Viral

A huge fight at Texas Southern University made its rounds across the Internet and now multiple students and faculty face suspension.

According to ABC13, the fight took place on Monday, February 3 in Alabama after a match between the TSU Tigers and the Alabama State University Hornets. Clips from the incident show several basketball players shoving and punching each other while onlookers erupt in screams. The clip also shows other adults, who seem to be team staff, getting involved in the fight towards the end.

After Texas Southern women’s basketball’s 81-54 win over Alabama State , multiple players ended up in a fight that turned into a full on brawl on the court. pic.twitter.com/pTINcPUIkF — Dreambets Sportsbook (Official) (@DreamBetsAG) February 6, 2020

According to a statement released by the Southwestern Athletic Conference, 10 student athletes and two managers were suspended following the incident. They point out that all the people involved were suspended for violating the conference policy of unsportsmanlike conduct.

The TSU students suspended include Ciani Cryor, Britnee Gabriel, Jekalen Jones, Niya Mitchell and Tamaria White. Gabriel and Cryor have been suspended for the Lady Tigers’ Saturday, February 8 game at Prairie View A&M. Meanwhile, Jones, Mitchell, and White have been suspended for that game, along with the following game on February 15 against Jackson State.

Alabama State manager Logan Young has been suspended for the teams’ upcoming two games, while manager Jervon Mannery-Gaither has been suspended indefinitely pending further investigation. The five Alabama State athletes suspended include Taylor Aikerson, Kaeani Berry, Zomoria Clark, Dereseia Randle and Aniyah Smith, according to Click Houston.

Both teams involved in the altercation also have to pay $5,000 fines to the Southwestern Athletic Conference. There’s no word on what caused the huge brawl.

The girls had to take a W in something 😂😂😂 #myasu pic.twitter.com/7lFnwiGWj4 — Skiizoo ⛷🇭🇹 (@keese_money) February 4, 2020

Meanwhile, The Lady Tigers’ head couch Cynthia-Cooper Dyke released a statement, saying students will undergo “conflict resolution” counseling sessions. Her full statement below:

“I was shocked and I am saddened by the altercation that occurred after the Alabama State women’s basketball game. This is not how we want to represent our program, university, conference or women’s basketball. We accept responsibility for our actions and whatever penalties are levied by the conference office. Additionally, we will have a series of ‘conflict resolution’ counseling sessions for our student-athletes to better equip them to handle hostile environments.”

The Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at TSU, Kevin Granger, also issued a statement:

“The Texas Southern University Department of Athletics respects the decision by the Southwestern Athletic Conference regarding Monday’s unfortunate incident. In addition to the SWAC’s policies, what took place on Monday is a direct violation of our department’s policies in regards to sportsmanship and ethical behavior that we expect our student-athletes to adhere to at all times. While the timing of the suspensions is unfortunate, our student-athletes will take ownership of their decisions and the department will assist them going forward to ensure they understand the magnitude of this situation and how it reflects on Texas Southern University in general.”

