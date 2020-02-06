Trump Says Tim Scott Was First To Defend Him On Ukraine: ‘You Did Nothing Wrong’

Donald Trump‘s victory tour following his impeachment acquittal included an expletive-laced rant at the White House on Thursday afternoon to celebrate what he called his innocence surrounding the quid pro quo for which the president admitted he tried to extort the Ukrainian government for in exchange political help in the U.S. But in between his self-congratulating speech that bashed his political opponents in no uncertain terms, Trump took a moment to single out Tim Scott, the, well, single Black Republican in the Senate, to credit him for being such a trusty and tirelessly blind loyalist.

The senator from South Carolina rushed to Trump’s defense when he learned about Democrats’ push for impeachment, the president said. Insisting he “was the first one to call me,” Trump said Scott told him that he had read the transcript of the president’s phone call with Ukraine that included the quid pro quo.

Trump just said Scott told him the call was fine. On @CNN yesterday — YESTERDAY — Tim Scott said the call was not perfect. https://t.co/nFVbKiMwyQ — Zach Wolf (@zbyronwolf) February 6, 2020

“I read the transcript,” Trump said Scott told him about the phone call. “You did nothing wrong.”

Scott has been a Trump supporter through and through, earning himself a moment of recognition at the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Democratic senator Kyrsten Sinema gives a standing ovation after Trump commends GOP Sen. Tim Scott for work on opportunity zones. pic.twitter.com/CPjxbgfIIG — Axios (@axios) February 5, 2020

But, considering Trump’s track record with telling the truth — he rarely does, according to records compiled and maintained by the Washington Post — it was tough to believe that claim that Scott told him that, let alone that Scott actually read the transcript.

It was only this past summer when Scott openly admitted he never fully read the Mueller Report, the findings of an extensive investigation into Russian interference and collusion in the 2016 presidential election that implicated Trump. In that instance, Scott famously asked, “What’s the point?” of reading the Mueller Report.

My statement on impeachment: pic.twitter.com/Rk6ODOyknE — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) February 5, 2020

Trump on Thursday during his White House address also took aim at California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who led the House’s impeachment efforts, as well as House Majority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

