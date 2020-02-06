Fox Gets Dragged For Using Mugshot As Image For Black Senate Candidate

A Fox News station is facing major backlash for using a mugshot in place of Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison.

The incident occurred on Fox 24 News in Charleston, where the news anchor announced that Harris would be visiting Summerville, South Carolina in Dorchester County where he will be doing a meet-and-greet. The segment then cut to a mugshot of someone who was not Harris with the anchor saying, “That is not him.”

Although the moment was brief, it quickly caught the eye of South Carolina Representative JA Moore, who tweeted, “Unacceptable that @FOX24Charleston would use a mugshot instead of an actual photo of @harrisonjaime in this news story. They need to issue a formal apology. Jaime has my full support and I stand with him.”

Unacceptable that @FOX24Charleston would use a mugshot instead of an actual photo of @harrisonjaime in this news story. They need to issue a formal apology. Jaime has my full support and I stand with him. pic.twitter.com/c4bgJRGcAQ — SC Representative JA Moore (@jamooreforsc15) February 6, 2020

Another Twitter user posted, “Yall look at this! This is some STRAIGHT UP BULLSH*T! I don’t know if it is sinister or incompetence; but there is a level of disregard for Black candidates that allows sh*t like a random mugshot to be shown instead of their picture. #HarrisonJaime deserves better and an apology.”

Yall look at this! This is some STRAIGHT UP BULLSHIT! I don't know if it is sinister or incompetence; but there is a level of disregard for Black candidates that allows shit like a random mugshot to be shown instead of their picture. #HarrisonJaime deserves better and an apology. https://t.co/9aRRWzt72f — BlackWomenViews (@blackwomenviews) February 6, 2020

Harrison eventually responded to the mugshot on Twitter. “Growing up poor in Orangeburg—and as a Black man in the South—I’ve experienced casual discrimination before,” he wrote. “I’m deeply troubled by this error in judgment by a trusted news organization and expect better from Fox 24 Charleston.”

Growing up poor in Orangeburg—and as a Black man in the South—I've experienced casual discrimination before. I’m deeply troubled by this error in judgment by a trusted news organization and expect better from Fox 24 Charleston. https://t.co/9BQA3wPYGu — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) February 6, 2020

Jaime Harrison is going against Lindsey Graham for his U.S. Senate seat representing South Carolina.

According to Charleston City Paper, Harrison is a former lobbyist raised in Orangeburg, South Carolina and he was educated at Yale. According to The State, Harrison has raised over $7 million in 2019 and he formed a joint fundraising account in January called the Cunningham Harrison Victory Fund with Cal Cunningham, who’s in the race for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Cunningham is aiming to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, who was elected in 2014.

“We are glad to be partnering with Cal Cunningham’s strong campaign in North Carolina to raise the resources together to win the Carolinas in 2020 and get Washington to work for everyday Americans,” explained Harrison spokesman Guy King.

Harrison has run on a platform that includes growing the middle class and protecting health care coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. He also supported the conviction of Trump, who was recently acquitted of two impeachment articles.

“As a man of faith who tries to live his life by doing what is right, I would have voted today to convict the President,” he tweeted on Wednesday after the acquittal announcement. “What is at stake right now is whether we can rise above politics and whether America can again be that shining city on the hill. Today, we failed that test.”

SEE ALSO:

‘Free Bill Cosby’: Snoop Dogg Capes For Black Men While Slamming Oprah and Gayle King

Fired HBCU President Is ‘Disputing Every Last Word’ Of Admissions Scandal Allegations

NewsOne Radio Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen... LISTEN LIVE LISTEN LIVE

Also On NewsOne: