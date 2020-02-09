People Want Vanessa Bryant To Sue Gayle King

Folks are still upset with Gayle King over her “CBS This Morning” interview with WNBA champion Lisa Leslie where she revisited Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape allegations. In fact, people on social media are questioning if Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, should sue CBS or even King, referencing the lawsuit Virginia’s lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax filed against King for interviewing his sexual assault accusers.

In September 2019, Deadline reported that Fairfax filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against CBS following an interview King conducted on “CBS This Morning” with Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson. The lawsuit claims that the network “recklessly disregarded whether what Watson and Tyson were saying was, in fact, true.” It also said that Fairfax “filed this lawsuit so that he can fight these allegations in a court of law, with the protections of due process, and on a level playing field.”

Watson accused Fairfax of raping her in January 2019 when they attended college together at Duke University in 2000, according to the Washington Post. Tyson claimed that Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004. Watson also said that former NBA player and Fox Sports analyst Corey Maggette, also raped her.

Social media appears to want Vanessa Bryant to take a stance similar to the one Fairfax has taken against CBS.

One person said, “Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax sues #CBS for #GayleKing’s interview with his accusers. I hope #VanessaBryant follows suit & file a lawsuit against Gayle King, @CBSThisMorning & others defaming her late husband #KobeByrant.”

Another said addressed King and wrote, “After you get through apologizing to Kobe’s family when are you going to apologize to Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax?”

It all started when King asked Leslie during the interview if she thought Kobe’s rape allegations complicated his legacy, to which the WNBA champion replied, “It’s not complicated for me at all.”

“Even if there’s a few times that we’ve been at a club at the same time, Kobe’s not the kind of guy,” she continued. “Never been, like, ‘Lis, go get that girl, or tell her, or send her this.’ I have other NBA friends that are like that. Kobe, he was never like that.” She further said that she never saw him “being the kind of person that would do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way. That’s just not the person that I know.”

King has not only received backlash from social media, but also celebrities, namely Snoop Dogg who empathically condemned her in a series of Instagram posts.

Vanessa has not spoken on any of the chaos surrounding the interview.

