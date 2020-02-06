Details For Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Are Finally Revealed

The details for a memorial for Kobe Bryant have been set, according to a news report. The public ceremony that will also honor the eight other people killed in a tragic helicopter crash will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 24. The Los Angeles Times cited “sources familiar with the event” in reporting the long-awaited news following the basketball legend’s death in the helicopter crash that also killed his daughter, Gianna, last month.

The date was significant as it was likely selected to match the retired jersey number that Bryant wore as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Twenty-four was also the number of years that he called Lis Angeles home after being drafted straight out of high school to the NBA in 1996.

However, there was still no announcement of when the funeral for Bryant and/or his daughter would take place.

Bryant’s memorial was announced nearly two weeks after the fateful helicopter crash in Southern California on Jan. 26.

The announcement confirmed that Bryant’s memorial would be happening during Black History Month, a fact that was not insignificant.

It was reported in the days after the tragedy that the Staples Center, where the Lakers play their home games, may not be the best place for a public memorial because if its relatively limited seating capacity. TMZ suggested that it may have been held at the L.A. Coliseum, which holds about 80,000 people compared to the Staples Center capacity of about 20,000.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

