Momma Knows Best: Snoop Dogg’s Apology To Gayle King Came After He Spoke To His Mother

After a vicious verbal attack on Gayle King following her interview with former WNBA star Lisa Leslie, Snoop Dogg has apologized to the “CBS This Morning” host after having a talk with his mother. King faced an overwhelming amount of scrutiny after asking Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape allegations, questioning if the incident complicated the late NBA champion’s legacy. Snoop acknowledged his wrongdoing in an Instagram video Wednesday night, noting that “two wrongs don’t make no right.”

“Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, me being angry at questions that you asked,” Snoop said. “Um, (I) overreacted. Should have handled it way different from that. I was raised way better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.”

The Long Beach rapper went on to say that he was merely trying to speak up for a friend, who is no longer here to defend themselves – indirectly referring to Bryant. “I didn’t mean for it to be like that. I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself,” he said to his 39.4 million Instagram followers.”

Snoop continued, “A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it’s okay to fix it. It’s okay to man up and say that you’re wrong. I apologize. Hopefully we can sit and talk — privately. Have a good day.”

In his original social media post, Snoop questioned why King had not interviewed Harvey Weinstein and claimed that the morning show host was attacking Black folks. “What do you gain from that?” he exclaimed. “I swear to god, we the worst. We the f**king worst. We expect more from you, Gayle,” Snoop Dogg said in the video. “Why y’all attacking us? We your people! You ain’t come after f**king Harvey Weinstein, asking them dumb-a** questions. I get sick of y’all.”

He then called King a “funky dog-head b*tch,” adding, “Respect the family and back off, b*tch, before we come get you!”

King did not appear on “CBS This Morning” on Friday, Feb, 7, following the snippet of her interview with Leslie surfacing. She also took to social media and shared her disappointment in the network for releasing the snippet of her interview with Leslie.

“I’ve been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant, and I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I’d be extremely angry with me too,” she said in an Instagram video. “I am mortified. I am embarrassed and I am very angry.” She continued, “Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview — totally taken out of context — and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring. It’s jarring to me. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

CBS released a statement on Thursday, Feb. 6, defending King, writing, “Gayle conducted a thoughtful, wide-ranging interview with Lisa Leslie about the legacy of Kobe Bryant. An excerpt was posted that did not reflect the nature and tone of the full interview. We are addressing the internal process that led to this and changes have already been made.”

.@Oprah emotionally responds to backlash her friend Gayle King received over King’s recent interview about Kobe Bryant with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie: “She is not doing well because she has now death threats.” pic.twitter.com/M8HrCp8vTr — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 7, 2020

It was later revealed by Oprah, Gayle’s best friend, that the “CBS This Morning” host was not doing well following the backlash and had even received death threats. She also described Snoop’s attack as “misogynistic vitriol.”

Snoop clarified on social media that he was not threatening King, calling himself a “non-violent” person.

