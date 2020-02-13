Was James Brown Murdered? DA Investigates Claims 14 Years After Death

Folks are getting serious about investigating James Brown‘s death as a murder after years of suspicion from people close to him.

According to CNN, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said he would be investigating Brown’s death after meeting with a woman on Wednesday who said she has evidence that Brown was killed. Howard said that investigators would carry out interviews and weigh potential evidence before determining whether to launch a full-scale death investigation.

The influential singer died at age 73 at a hospital in Atlanta on December 25, 2006. His death certificate attributed his death to a heart attack and fluid in the lungs. However, Marvin Crawford, the doctor who signed the certificate, explained in a 2017 interview that he always questioned what brought on those events — and whether Brown’s sudden death had been because of toxic substances.

“He changed too fast,” Crawford said. “He was a patient I would never have predicted would have coded. … But he died that night, and I did raise that question: What went wrong in that room?”

Last year, CNN published an investigative series taking a deeper dive into Brown’s life and death. It revealed 13 people wanted either an autopsy or a criminal investigation on Brown’s death. These people included Brown’s manager, his son Daryl, his last wife, a guy who said they took a vial of Brown’s blood from the hospital and Jacque Hollander, the circus singer who first called CNN in 2017 to claim that Brown had been murdered.

Hollander was the person who met with the district attorney on Wednesday. She tried to set the meeting up in 2019, but she says nobody called her back. CNN had to ask the prosecutor’s spokesman about her calls in January. This is when Howard said he was willing to meet with Hollander.

When the prosecutor met with Hollander, she gave a list of other possible witnesses and gave the prosecutor a stack of printed text messages. She explained that she came into possession of a green plastic storage bin that she said contained evidence for her claims.

When she brought the bin to the meeting, Howard asked, “Are you bringing the bin to leave here?” Hollander replied, “Well, I sure don’t want it.”

Howard accepted the bin and the content it held. He explained that his investigators would look into Hollander’s story in the next couple of months and then decide whether to open a full investigation. After Hollander finished her interview with Howard, she had a private meeting with an assistant district attorney who took inventory of the content Hollander brought in. She left the Fulton County courthouse with a property receipt.

Hollander first came forward to CNN with her claims that James Brown and his third wife, Adrienne, had been murdered three years ago.

Adrienne Brown died on January 6, 1996 in California while recovering from plastic surgery. Cops in Beverly Hills declined to open an investigation into her death. Now, years later, thanks to text messages downloaded from Hollander’s iPhone, interviews with more than 140 people and tens of thousands of pages of police and court documents, CNN discovered various reasons to question whether James or Adrienne Brown died of natural causes. You can check out more of the shocking details here.

