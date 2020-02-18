Veteran T.V. And Movie Actress Esther Scott Dies At 66

Esther Scott has been a familiar face in countless T.V. and movie roles and unfortunately she’s passed away, according to TMZ.

A member of Scott’s family informed TMZ that Esther suffered a heart attack last Tuesday at her Santa Monica home. She was later found unconscious and rushed to a hospital were she remained for a few more days before eventually passing on Friday. She was in the company of family and loved ones at the time she died.

Scott had a long and substantial career in the entertainment industry, having appeared in at least 73 films and T.V. shows dating back to the 1980s. Recently, she played the role of Bridget, one of Nat Turner‘s relatives, in the 2016 movie “Birth of a Nation”. She was also the voice of Shodu in the “Star Wars” animated spin-off, “Ewoks”.

One of her most memorable small bit roles was in the acclaimed 90s flick “Boyz n the Hood.” She played a grandmother of a girl who Tre, played by Cuba Gooding Jr., hooked up with. Her scene involved her smelling the “sex in the air” and rushing upstairs with a butcher knife to come after Tre in his daughter’s room.

Along with movies like this, Scott has also appeared in T.V. shows like "Encino Man," " Beverly Hills, 90210," "Full House," "The Wayans Bros.," "Martin," "Nash Bridges," "Melrose Place," "ER", "The King of Queens" and "Sister Sister" just to name a couple. Esther was 66 years old when she passed.

