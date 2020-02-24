Katherine Johnson, Pioneering ‘Hidden Figures’ NASA Mathematician, Dies At 101

We’ve lost another icon.

According to KHOU 11, Katherine Johnson died on Monday morning at 101 years old, according to NASA Administration Jim Bridenstine.

“She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten,” wrote Bridestine in a tweet.

Our @NASA family is sad to learn the news that Katherine Johnson passed away this morning at 101 years old. She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten. https://t.co/UPOqo0sLfb pic.twitter.com/AgtxRnA89h — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) February 24, 2020

Johnson was pivotal in calculating trajectories for multiple NASA space missions, including one for the first human spaceflight by an American, Alan Shepard’s Freedom 7 mission. She also calculated trajectories for a mission to orbit the earth, carried out by John Glenn’s Friendship 7.

While at NASA, she eventually became the first woman recognized as authoring a report from the Flight Research Division. Much of her work to create pathways for Black women in space and science was covered in the 2016 Oscar-nominated movie, “Hidden Figures”.

