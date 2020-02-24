CLOSE
Nation
HomeNation

Katherine Johnson, Pioneering ‘Hidden Figures’ NASA Mathematician, Dies At 101

The HBCU graduate achieved the highest heights in her pioneering career.

We’ve lost another icon.

According to KHOU 11, Katherine Johnson died on Monday morning at 101 years old, according to NASA Administration Jim Bridenstine.

“She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten,” wrote Bridestine in a tweet.

 

Johnson was pivotal in calculating trajectories for multiple NASA space missions, including one for the first human spaceflight by an American, Alan Shepard’s Freedom 7 mission. She also calculated trajectories for a mission to orbit the earth, carried out by John Glenn’s Friendship 7.

While at NASA, she eventually became the first woman recognized as authoring a report from the Flight Research Division. Much of her work to create pathways for Black women in space and science was covered in the 2016 Oscar-nominated movie, “Hidden Figures”.

NewsOne Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
hidden figures , Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Act , Katherine Johnson , NASA , Newsletter

Also On NewsOne:
20 Tweets Dragging Roseanne Barr To A White Privilege Hell
ABC's 'Roseanne'
21 photos
More From NewsOne
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close