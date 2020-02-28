Nia Dennis Speaks Out After Her Gymnastics Routine To Beyoncé Goes Viral

Many people can agree that this was a trying Black History Month, considering the multiple deaths, exhausting politics and the sunken place shenanigans put on by MAGA melanin.

However, Nia Dennis might have just saved February with her undeniable #BlackGirlMagic gymnastics routine bringing joy to Black folks everywhere. After the clip went viral, the student athlete reacted with a tweet.

“I am overwhelmed with happiness and joy, thank you everyone for such positive messages, it means the world to me to have your support. this is so surreal i can’t even believe it! much love always.”

The UCLA junior blew away the crowd with a floor routine set to a Beyoncé medley on Sunday. The gymnast was facing off against Utah on her 21st birthday when she executed the routine. Along with acing some difficult moves, the athlete added some of her own flavor and at one point, she even hit the popular “woah” dance.

Beyoncé would be proud. The music was set to her now iconic Coachella performance, which was further covered in the documentary “Homecoming”. Bey’s performance was complete with a live marching band, steppers and various dancers to pay homage to HBCU culture. It’s clear Dennis wanted to bring the super Black experience to gymnastics, and she succeeded.

Everyone from Gabrielle Union to Alicia Keys praised the routine.

Union tweeted, “REPRESENT!!!!!!!”

Meanwhile, Keys posted, “Look at this unstoppable power and confidence!! Was just talking about how nothing gives you more power then being yourself! Shine @DennisNia, I’m inspired!!”

This isn’t the first time Dennis has gotten attention. In one routine from last year, she executed some great moves and spelled out her name “Nia” in the air at one point.

Dennis was one of three Bruins who secured floor scores of 9.975 at the match against Utah, according to Sports Illustrated. Seniors Gracie Hammer and Kyla Ross earned the other two. Senior Grace Glenn also made NCAA history by gaining a perfect 10 from the leadoff spot on the beam. Despite the Bruins’ monumental night, they eventually lost to Utah by 0.05 points.

No matter, it’s safe to say that Dennis is one person who won Black History Month. A perfect 10 in our book.

