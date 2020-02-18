RIP Ja’net DuBois: Remembering Willona From ‘Good Times’ With Beautiful Photos Spanning Her Life

Another celebrated T.V. actress has passed away.

According to TMZ, Ja’net DuBois has died at age 74. DuBois played Willona Woods, the beloved next door neighbor to the Evans family on the seminal 1070s sitcom “Good Times”.

According to family, DuBois died unexpectedly in her sleep at her home in Glendale, California. It’s not revealed who discovered her body on Tuesday morning. Sources say DuBois hadn’t complained of any particular ailments recently and she appeared to be in good health. She even made an appearance at a fan event in Hollywood a few weeks ago. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

DuBois has appeared in various movies over the years, including “Tropic Thunder”, “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka” and “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”. Her role as Willona is probably her most lasting legacy, considering she brought another fiery female perspective to the Evans family. The CBS show made its debut in February 1974 and ended in August 1979, running for six seasons.

Along with being an actress, DuBois also let her musical talents shine. She composed and sang the theme song “Movin’ On Up” for another hit show, “The Jeffersons”, which ran from 1975 to 1985. DuBois got her start on Broadway, where she was the cast member in a number of plays including “Golden Boy” with Sammy Davis Jr. and Louis Gossett Jr. as well as “A Raisin In The Sun.” To add to her list of accolades, DuBois also won two Emmy awards for her voice-over work on the show “The PJs”. DuBois is survived by three children.

The news of DuBois’ death comes only hours after news of another T.V. actress’ passing. According to TMZ, Esther Scott passed away a couple of days after suffering a heart attack last Tuesday. Scott had an extensive career in the entertainment industry, having appeared in at least 73 movies and T.V. shows going back to the 80s. She most recently played the role of Bridget, one of Nat Turner‘s relatives, in the 2016 flick “Birth of a Nation”. Her most memorable role was probably in the 1990s classic “Boyz n the Hood”. She played the grandmother of a girl Tre (played by Cuba Gooding Jr.) was trying to hook up with. Her quick but memorable scene involved her rushing upstairs with a butcher knife to come after Tre in his daughter’s room. She died at age 66.

In remembrance of Ja’net DuBois, you can check out some beautiful photos of the actress below.