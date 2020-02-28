Vanessa Bryant Shares Old Footage Of Family Time With Kobe And Gianna

As Vanessa Bryant grieves the death of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant, she continues to share heartwarming posts on her social media.

Recently, she shared footage from a 2015 documentary called “Kobe Bryant’s Muse”. The footage seems to be from the end of the movie, considering credits are playing over the images. The emotional clip shows Kobe playing around his home with Vanessa and a younger Gianna. Even the family dog receives some love.

“Missing you both so much,” Vanessa captioned the post. Vanessa also listed the lyrics to Beyoncé‘s song “XO” underneath her caption while the song plays in the video footage.

Beyoncé performed “XO” at Kobe and Gianna’s public memorial on Monday at the Staples Center. She told the crowd, “I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs.”

Vanessa also took to the stage at the memorial to give an emotional eulogy for her late husband and daughter. During the eulogy, Vanessa told heartwarming stories about her daughter, who was an aspiring basketball player with dreams of making it to the WNBA. She also talked about Kobe, whom she described as her “soulmate” and “the MVP of girl dads, or MVD.”

Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash on January 26, along with seven other people. Kobe left behind three other daughters — Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 8 months.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together,” Vanessa said of Kobe and Gianna during her eulogy. She then told her late husband, “Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nani, B.B. and Koko. We’re still the best team. May you both rest in peace and have fun in Heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always, Mommy.”

Since the memorial, Vanessa also shared a tattoo that her sister-in-law, Sharia Washington, received. It shows a snake in the shape of an infinity symbol, with the numbers 2 and 24, seemingly representing Gianna and Kobe’s basketball jersey numbers.

Vanessa has also shared the Mamba on Three Fund after her loved ones’ deaths to help the families of the other victims in the helicopter crash.

