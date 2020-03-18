NBA Player Slams Intrusive Coronavirus Questions From Building Manager: ‘Didn’t Even Ask Was I OK’

Coronavirus paranoia continues to plague certain U.S. citizens, even to the point where hotel staff insisted on questioning an NBA player’s status.

It has been less than a day since the Brooklyn Nets announced that four of their players had tested positive for the coronavirus, including Kevin Durant, and forward Wilson Chandler, who said he’s already been posed with intrusive questions.

He hopped on Twitter on Wednesday and explained that his building management asked him whether he tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Building manager called me saying ‘Oh, I seen Nets players had the virus,'” explained Chandler in a tweet. “‘We would like to know your status. And if you could possibly stay out of the lobby etc. We can’t afford to lose our staff.’”

Wilson was outraged by the reported call, telling his fans, “Didn’t even ask was I ok, one. And two, she didn’t ask me if I had been tested and if it was negative or positive. Fu** this building man. I’m going home.”

Chandler finished by saying, “Has to be 300 + plus ppl in this building coming and going. Plus Fed Ex and UPs deliveries, Amazon etc. Fu** that lady man.”

Chandler shared his experience after posting a series of feel-good tweets, talking about the movies he was watching now that the NBA season has been suspended indefinitely.

According to ESPN, Kevin Durant is the only Nets player to publicly confirm that he was one of the four players who tested positive for the coronavirus. The Nets say only one of the four athletes was exhibiting symptoms.

In a news release, the Nets said they were “working closely with local health authorities on reporting” and that the Nets’ entire traveling party — including coaches, staff and players — have been asked to isolate and monitor any possible symptoms.

Considering four players came back with positive results and three of them weren’t exhibiting symptoms, it can be assumed that the entire team was tested for the coronavirus. However, some people, such as New York Mayor Bill de Blasio seemed to have a problem with this. In a tweet he wrote, “We wish them a speedy recovery. But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested. Tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick.”

Surely, tests should be for everyone, wealthy or not, considering how contagious the virus has become. Free coronavirus testing is something that has been recently promised thanks to a bill that’s been passed by the Senate. Now, the next challenge is getting the tests to those in need.

