Does Drake Have The Coronavirus Too? Kevin Durant Tested Positive After They ‘Kicked It’

As if the news about Kevin Durant coming down with the coronavirus wasn’t shocking enough, TMZ reported that the 2-time NBA champion was hanging out with rapper Drake during the time he may have contracted the sickness that’s caused a global pandemic. Factoring Drake into the Kevin Durant-coronavirus equation naturally prompted the question of whether or not the rapper was infected.

Durant was one of four players for the Brooklyn Nets who were diagnosed with the coronavirus that has infected more than 4,000 people in the U.S. and killed at least 100. The NBA franchise made the surprise announcement Tuesday afternoon without identifying the players who contracted the sickness also known as COVID-19.

A statement from the Brooklyn Nets: pic.twitter.com/QnETcDEHCJ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 17, 2020

Durant later confirmed to The Athletic that he was one of the four Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” Durant told The Athletic in an interview published Tuesday. “We’re going to get through this.”

Durant and his teammates joined Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz as the only NBA players who have tested positive for the coronavirus, so far. If the NBA was a microcosm for the rest of the world, it was only a matter of time before many others in the professional basketball league test positive, as well.

According to TMZ, “kicked it with Drake at Nice Guy in West Hollywood” last Tuesday, March 10. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that coronavirus “symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.” It was unclear when exactly Durant tested positive.

Drake’s social media accounts made no mention of Durant’s diagnosis. Ironically, his most recent Instagram post was a picture of him and Durant from six days ago, a period that falls within the timing that it takes before coronavirus symptoms show up. The photo was consistent with video of the two last week in Los Angeles, where 50 new cases were announced Tuesday to bring the county’s total to at least 144 people. Drake accompanied the picture with a cryptic rhyming caption: “life is a race and the grim reaper catches up…till then glasses up.”

The announcement about Durant followed a similar one on Monday from actor Idris Elba, who announced he had tested positive and was quarantining himself for two weeks, as the CDC and World Health Organization have recommended.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

While the subject of the coronavirus is not a laughing matter by any means, folks across social media were able to find some humor in the fact that tremendously wealthy celebrities like Durant and Drake could easily afford the best medical care to ensure their complete recoveries, unlike those who have died from the sickness.

Even if Drake did have the coronavirus, too, it would be a tough task to determine who gave it to whom.

