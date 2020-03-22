Rihanna’s Nonprofit Donates $5 Million To COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Aside from her melodic voice and business ventures, songstress and mogul Rihanna is known for her philanthropic work. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Fenty Beauty founder is stepping up to help those in need. According to Billboard, her nonprofit organization has donated $5 million to help combat the spread of the virus.

The relief effort is being led by the Clara Lionel Foundation; a nonprofit that Rihanna founded in 2012. The organization—which is named after her grandparents—works in concert with global groups to advance education and emergency preparedness programs. The $5 million donation will be dispersed amongst organizations that include Feeding America, Direct Relief, Partners in Health, the International Rescue Committee, the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and others. With a focus on efforts in the United States, Africa and the Caribbean, it will fund food banks in underserved communities, accelerate testing and health care, provide healthcare training surrounding virus containment and prevention as well as protective supplies and aid in the distribution of respiratory supplies.

“When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how COVID-19 would so dramatically alter our lives,” read a statement on the organization’s website. “It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come. Over the past five years, CLF has been one of the first organizations to respond to some of the world’s most devastating natural disasters, and we’ve seen firsthand the profound and unintended consequences of not being prepared.” The foundation’s executive director Justine Lucas says it’s crucial to “protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities” in the midst of the crisis.

Several celebrities are using their resources to provide support during this global pandemic. NBA star LeBron James’ I Promise School kept its family resource center open to help students and their families facing exacerbated hardships due to the health crisis.

