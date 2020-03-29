7-Year-Old Creates Care Packages For Senior Citizens Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A youngster from Maryland is on a mission to help those in his local community amid the COVID-19 crisis. According to Fox 5 DC, 7-year-old Cavanaugh Bell is leading efforts to fight food insecurity among senior citizens and youth and provide them with care packages.

After witnessing how the pandemic has ravaged the Gaithersburg community, Bell decided to take action. He used $600 he saved to create what he calls “COVID-19 Carepacks” that include toiletries and household essentials. In an effort to not only support local residents but small businesses as well, he joined forces with a restaurant dubbed Buca Di Beppo to deliver hot meals to seniors. He says his grandmother inspired him to help the elderly population. “My grandma is my best friend,” he told the news outlet. “She walks to the grocery store every day, so I thought, ‘She shouldn’t be walking to the grocery store, because it’s coronavirus season.’ I decided to make care packages for the senior citizens that live there, to make them feel safe.” He hopes his act of generosity will inspire others to do the same in their communities. He also assisted with feeding nearly 100 students who are facing food insecurity.

Bell is no stranger to philanthropy. He launched a nonprofit organization dubbed Cool & Dope to address bullying among youth after experiencing it himself. Bell’s anti-bullying efforts have gained him recognition from elected officials like Jahana Hayes and Ayanna Pressley. The youngster—who delivered a powerful TEDX Youth Talk—led the effort to have a Bullying Awareness Day created in Gaithersburg in memoriam of 8-year-old Gabriel Taye. He wants to lead a Washington, D.C.-based anti-bullying rally.

“There’s so much hate in the world and I want to change that,” he said in a statement. “I want to show every kid that they can have an impact – at any age.”

