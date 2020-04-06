Incarcerated Rapper Charged With Murder Reportedly ‘Dying’ From Coronavirus

Rapper YNW Melly is reportedly begging for his life while incarcerated and fighting the coronavirus.

According to TMZ, the lawyer for the 20-year-old rapper is asking a judge to let him out of prison because he says “he’s on the verge of dying from COVID-19.”

The attorney, Bradford Cohen, filed legal docs, claiming his client is suffering from severe chills, headaches, heavy labored breathing, and body aches since he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cohen reported that Melly weighs 114 pounds and hasn’t been monitored by medical professionals every hour like they are required to do. Cohen also says that Melly has been locked in another cell with another inmate who also has COVID-19, and there’s major concern that the “virus can be mutated or passed reoccurring between individuals.”

Cohen argues that the jail lacks preparedness for this type of a public health crisis, saying, “they have not given them masks, or cleaning supplies that would be beneficial regarding his recovery. This is against all recommendations of the Surgeon General and CDC.”

Melly, born Jamell Maurice Demons, is currently awaiting trial for the double murder of two of his friends, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr. Cops say Melly, along with his friend Cortlen Henry, shot and killed the two victims in the head, torso and back in October 2018. Police say Melly and Henry even shot up their own car to make it appear like a drive-by and then dropped the victims off at the ER where they were pronounced dead. Authorities believe he shot his two friends for financial gain, according to TMZ. Melly has been sitting in a Florida jail for more than a year.

The young artist has released a total of four projects over the last couple of years, according to Billboard. His career launched with his “Collect Call” EP in late 2017. Then he released his debut mixtape, “I Am You” in the summer of 2018. The release included his breakout hit “Murder On My Mind,” which gained even more recognition when Melly was indicted on the double murder charges in early 2019. The song went on to crack the Hot 100’s top 15. Melly released his debut album “Melly vs. Melvin” while he was behind bars in 2019.

Melly and his lawyers are requesting that he be released and placed on house arrest in light of his coronavirus diagnosis. They also ask that he be treated at a medical facility at his own expense.

The report came hours before New York City rapper Fred Da Godson tweeted that he had been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

I’m in here with this Covid-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!! #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/e6xRM3OSWb — FRED THE GODSON (@FREDTHEGODSON) April 6, 2020

