Is Stacey Abrams Experienced Enough To Be Vice President? Debate Rages Online

Joe Biden said he expects to form a committee by the end of next week to help him decide who he should select as his running mate, but that also means that it could be a while until we find out who will be the Democrats’ vice-presidential candidate. Still, the instant gratification of the internet has, of course, already rendered its verdict; and it’s a hung jury.

I totally reject the notion that Stacey Abrams has insufficient experience. I reject the notion that only governmental experience is sufficient. It’s important to have governmental experience, which she has, but there’s other places where one can get invaluable exec experience. https://t.co/owghckjcSe — Touré (@Toure) April 23, 2020

While Stacey Abrams has been a popular name bandied about in the discussion for who Biden should pick, it turns out that there is a growing movement on social media determined to show that her so-called lack of political experience on the national and international stages makes her unqualified to run for vice president. Nevermind the laundry list of obviously unqualified men who have not only been running mates but also won — hi, Dan Quayle.

@joebiden I like Stacey Abrams but I honestly do not think she is the right person for VP. Kamala Harris and Val Demings would be in my opinion a great choice for VP.

Both have a deeper resume and experience. — Dee (@AlftaraDiana) April 23, 2020

The narrative for most of this political cycle has been that a Black person needs to be on the Democratic presidential ticket. And since Biden is the last remaining candidate who vowed to pick a woman, conventional wisdom tells us his selection will be a Black woman. Not to mention, Democratic kingmaker James Clyburn, the most powerful Black person in Congress as the Minority Whip, has expressed his expectation that the running mate is a Black woman. Clyburn’s word carries heavy weight, as shown by his influence in the South Carolina primary that turned the tide for Biden in the Democratic primary and forced remaining candidates to drop out.

Donald Trump is in the White House telling people to inject disinfectant in their veins and people are using experience as an “excuse” not to support Stacey Abrams for VP. The bar is in hell for white men and in space for Black women. I won’t be discussing that point further. — blackness everdeen 🐺 (@traceyecorder) April 24, 2020

Biden has vowed to pick a woman but recently said he wouldn’t commit to picking a woman of color, prompting mainstream media like CNN to subliminally inject their decidedly non-Black choices into the conversation.

Abrams, for her part, recently told Elle about all the qualities she brings to the table as a vice-presidential candidate.

I love Stacey Abrams but she does not have the experience to be Biden’s VP yet. Kamala is qualified, experienced, tough and ready NOW to be POTUS. A debate between her and Pence would be epic. — NightShade COVID Survivor🖲 (@NightShade31415) April 23, 2020

“I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors,” she said. “I’ve spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve.”

Experience is a priority. No doubt. But folks forget that experience is a collection of lessons transformed into operational savvy. Knowing how to navigate. I don’t have a fave for VP, but I would urge folks not to underestimate the savviness of Stacey Abrams. She’s a leader. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 16, 2020

Clyburn, however, begged to disagree with that sentiment last month in an interview with the Financial Times.

I like #StaceyAbrams but in my opinion, she shouldn’t be Biden’s pick for VP. She is doing amazing work in Georgia with voter suppression, but I still feel that she needs more executive experience before she step into the VP spot. — 💀 (@Samsfer2) April 22, 2020

“There’s something to be said for somebody who has been out there,” the congressman from Carolina said while expressing “doubt” that Biden would pick Abrams to be his running mate.

Every time I hear Stacey Abrams interviewed or speak I stop worrying about the offices she’s held or experience because she is absolutely brilliant and makes me excited and proud to be a democrat. — Carson Eisenhart (@carsoneisenhart) April 23, 2020

Abrams, however, is also a progressive Democrat much like the wave of upstart candidates who swept local and national races to beat incumbents in a number of midterm elections across the country in 2018 — think The Squad.

I am in total agreement with your assessment. I believe @staceyabrams should help get Georgia in order since they will need it after #COVID19. She will gain the experience, polish, poise and power needed to run in the future. https://t.co/9BICpNTtSG — Melanie Baldwin (@DrMelanieB) April 22, 2020

But when you look at some of the other names of people Biden is reportedly considering, the resume of Abrams — a former Georgia State Representative who nearly became the nation’s first Black woman governor before losing out to suspected voter suppression — falls short when it comes to bureaucracy. Kamala Harris is a former state attorney general and a sitting U.S. senator. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are also U.S. senators. Gretchen Whitmer is a governor. Val Demings is a Congresswoman.

Elizabeth Warren is an excellent senator, lawyer, and orator. But that doesn't make her the right fit for VP. Stacey Abrams is doing the impossible in Georgia. But she has no experience at federal level.@KamalaHarris is the right and only choice. This country needs her as VP. — samantha (@sdecomines) April 22, 2020

However, it can’t be forgotten that the last time a Black person was on the presidential ticket, he also had the bulk of his experience rooted in statewide politics — and we all know how that tuned out for Barack Obama.

Stacey Abrams is a sleeping giant, a powerhouse. Please don’t underestimate this woman based on name recognition or lack of experience, it’s counterproductive (IMO). There’s so much more to Stacey Abrams than meets the eye.

Have a great day everybody.❤️ — Debbie (@Dangchick1) April 16, 2020

With that said, Biden said earlier this week that he would have Michelle Obama as his running mate “in a heartbeat.” While the former first lady was in the White House for eight years and would make a strong candidate alongside Biden, she also lacked the same political and experience as an elected official that people were saying Abrams doesn’t have.

This is so inappropriate–someone should really bid her to stand down. She is NOT helping herself. This in your face, I am the best, I want the job, may be unconventional, but it is also not a winning strategy to get the job. Quote me on that. #StaceyAbrams https://t.co/5v0BQ9fbop — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) April 24, 2020

Regardless of who Biden chooses, Abrams said she would have “concern” if he didn’t pick a Black woman.

I'm reporting any account that says Stacey Abrams doesn't have the experience to be VP as spam because I'm tired of Black people having to hold every office, position and degree known to mankind to be qualified 😠 — B. Bell🏁 (@MediaBritt) April 16, 2020

“I would share your concern about not picking a woman of color because women of color — particularly Black women — are the strongest part of the Democratic Party. The most loyal,” she said on Wednesday during an appearance on “The View” TV talk show. “That loyalty isn’t simply how we vote, it’s how we work. And if we want to signal that that work will continue, that we’re going to reach not just to certain segments of our community, but to the entire country, then we need a ticket that reflects the diversity of America.”

