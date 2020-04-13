10 Black Women Joe Biden Should Consider For His Vice Presidential Running Mate

In one of the most urgent elections in modern history rapidly approaching, there seems to be a decided lack of urgency on the Democrats’ side after Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign last week and all but cleared the way for Joe Biden to become the Party’s nominee for president. As of Monday morning, five days after Sanders called it quits, former President Barack Obama has still not come out with an official endorsement of his loyal vice president and there’s been no hint that Biden was close to announcing his choice for running mate.
But if there’s one way to unite what sure seems like a fractured Democratic Party right now, it would be for Biden to not only expedite the announcement of his running mate but also to make sure that running mate is a Black woman. Period.
That idea was briefly quashed last month when it was announced that Biden was considering Amy Klobuchar to be his running mate. Choosing Klobuchar, the U.S. senator from Minnesota who suspended her own campaign for president before quickly endorsing Biden, could be seen as a slap in the face to the many Black people — especially Black women — who have supported Biden’s candidacy with undying loyalty.
There is, of course, no shortage of qualified Black women for Biden to choose from. As such, NewsOne has identified 10 viable vice presidential running mates who are Black women for Biden to choose from. Black women have proven to be the unifying factor in a number of high-profile elections in recent years, both as voters and candidates alike. Immediately following the 2018 midterm elections, it was further proven that Black women were not only great political organizers on the ground but were also very electable in their own rights. There is no reason to doubt that a Black woman would make a great addition to Biden’s presidential ticket and would also address the lingering issue of diversity in an election that will feature three white men with a combined age of 212.
At the top of the list of potential vice presidential candidates for Biden are the popular names of Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and longtime state legislator, and Kamala Harris, the current U.S. senator from California who suspended her own campaign for president in December. Support for them seems to be split as Democratic leadership apparently can’t decide who would be a greater asset for Biden to achieve the ultimate goal of beating Donald Trump on Election Day.
However, in addition to these very strong two choices, there are a good deal of other Black women who Biden should consider to be his vice-presidential running mate. As Trump grapples with the coronavirus crisis that has ravaged America as well as the rest of the world, the timing of Biden announcing his running mate could be crucial and allow Democrats to move ahead while the president’s campaign takes a back seat to the global pandemic.
Keep reading to find 10 Black women who would maker string vice-presidential candidates to run alongside Biden for president.
1. Stacey AbramsSource:iOne Digital/Creative Class
Asking Stacey Abrams to be your vice-presidential running mate is all but a no brainer. After falling victim to voter suppression in 2018 during her historic bid to be the first Black women governor, Abrams has been busy leading her Fair Fight organization to ensure the same thing doesn’t happen to her fellow Democrats on Election Day 2020. Not to mention that she told the New York Times in August that she would be open to being the vice-presidential candidate for “any nominee.” With Abrams’ rising star power within the Democratic Party, she would add much-needed diversity — and youth (she’s 46) — to Joe Biden’s presidential ticket.
2. U.S. Rep. Val DemingsSource:Getty
Val Demings, the current Florida Congresswoman and former chief of police in Orlando — the first woman to serve in that capacity — endorsed Biden’s presidential candidacy, stoking the flames of speculation over the two of them teaming up to face off against Trump and Mike Pence in November. Demings made a name for herself as one of the House impeachment managers when Democrats helped impeach the president.
3. U.S. Sen. Kamala HarrisSource:Getty
After Kamala Harris suspended her campaign, she immediately became a viable option to be tapped as a potential vice-presidential running mate. Many candidates have been stealing from her campaign playbook – literally and figuratively – underscoring how much stronger she would make a Sanders Democratic ticket. There is also the fact that she has been one of Trump’s most staunch critics who played a major role in the Senate impeachment trial despite its outcome. The combination of the above makes Harris a formidable political ally that theoretically increases the chances of beating Trump, which Democrats have said all along is their primary objective.
4. New York Attorney General Letitia “Tish” JamesSource:Getty
Letitia “Tish” James has emerged as one of the nation’s top attorneys general. The fact that she’s from Trump’s hometown and has initiated crucial investigations into the president’s finances — the latter of which Sanders and other Democrats have placed a heavy focus on — can’t be ignored when discussing why James would strengthen any ticket, but especially Biden’s. She might not have widespread name recognition, but the Howard University Law School graduate would almost definitely inspire Black voters to continue rallying behind Biden, something that would help ensure victory on Election Day.
5. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty
Does this choice really need an explanation? Trump has attacked the Obamas to no end, but the arguably better half of the first Black first family running alongside Biden would likely put the fear of God in the current president’s campaign for re-election. Michelle Obama knows the ins and outs of presidential life and can be an undeniable asset to any candidate. While the chances of Biden picking her — and her accepting — would be a longshot, the 2016 election has shown the country why it should never eliminate any possibility from becoming reality.
6. U.S. Rep. Ayanna PressleySource:Getty
The outspoken freshman Congresswoman from Boston has been one of the strongest supporters for her fellow Massachusetts politician Elizabeth Warren. But now that Warren has dropped out, choosing Ayanna Pressley would be a boon with Black voters as well as Warren’s supporters, theoretically bolstering an already strong following and campaign. Pressley has been the subject of Trump’s racist attacks, too, something that a Biden-Pressley team could use to their advantage to galvanizing voters who have no tolerance for bigotry in the Oval Office.
7. U.S. Rep. Terri SewellSource:Getty
The Congresswoman from Alabama went hard at Trump and his associated during the House impeachment hearings, which automatically qualifies her to be a vice-presidential candidate for anyone. And with the fact that Republicans have won Alabama in every presidential election since 1980, bringing Terri Sewell on board with Team Biden could help make history in more than one way.
8. Nina TurnerSource:Getty
Picking the former Ohio state senator who served as one of Bernie Sanders’ top campaign advisers and surrogates would be a clear play to win over Sanders’ supporters whose votes could prove to b the difference on Election Day. Choosing Nina Turner would be a longshot, but politically it could make sense.
9. U.S. Rep. Maxine WatersSource:Getty
This one is a long shot since she’s even older than Biden is. But if there was ever anyone up for the fight against Team Trump, it’s Auntie Maxine, who has been a consistent thorn in the president’s side and one of the most vocal supporters for removing him from office. Can you imagine a debate featuring Mike Pence against Maxine Waters? We’re here for it.
10. Oprah WinfreySource:Getty
Since America is really interested in electing TV stars, it obviously gets no bigger than Oprah Winfrey. The media maven has already said she’s not interested in running for president, so presumably becoming a vice-presidential candidate is also out of the question. But, again, if the objective is to beat Trump and Biden calls on Oprah to help him do so, you never know how she might respond.