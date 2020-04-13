10 Black Women Joe Biden Should Consider For His Vice Presidential Running Mate

In one of the most urgent elections in modern history rapidly approaching, there seems to be a decided lack of urgency on the Democrats’ side after Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign last week and all but cleared the way for Joe Biden to become the Party’s nominee for president. As of Monday morning, five days after Sanders called it quits, former President Barack Obama has still not come out with an official endorsement of his loyal vice president and there’s been no hint that Biden was close to announcing his choice for running mate.

But if there’s one way to unite what sure seems like a fractured Democratic Party right now, it would be for Biden to not only expedite the announcement of his running mate but also to make sure that running mate is a Black woman. Period.

That idea was briefly quashed last month when it was announced that Biden was considering Amy Klobuchar to be his running mate. Choosing Klobuchar, the U.S. senator from Minnesota who suspended her own campaign for president before quickly endorsing Biden, could be seen as a slap in the face to the many Black people — especially Black women — who have supported Biden’s candidacy with undying loyalty.

There is, of course, no shortage of qualified Black women for Biden to choose from. As such, NewsOne has identified 10 viable vice presidential running mates who are Black women for Biden to choose from. Black women have proven to be the unifying factor in a number of high-profile elections in recent years, both as voters and candidates alike. Immediately following the 2018 midterm elections, it was further proven that Black women were not only great political organizers on the ground but were also very electable in their own rights. There is no reason to doubt that a Black woman would make a great addition to Biden’s presidential ticket and would also address the lingering issue of diversity in an election that will feature three white men with a combined age of 212.

At the top of the list of potential vice presidential candidates for Biden are the popular names of Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and longtime state legislator, and Kamala Harris, the current U.S. senator from California who suspended her own campaign for president in December. Support for them seems to be split as Democratic leadership apparently can’t decide who would be a greater asset for Biden to achieve the ultimate goal of beating Donald Trump on Election Day.

However, in addition to these very strong two choices, there are a good deal of other Black women who Biden should consider to be his vice-presidential running mate. As Trump grapples with the coronavirus crisis that has ravaged America as well as the rest of the world, the timing of Biden announcing his running mate could be crucial and allow Democrats to move ahead while the president’s campaign takes a back seat to the global pandemic.

Keep reading to find 10 Black women who would maker string vice-presidential candidates to run alongside Biden for president.