Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Organization Donates $6 Million To COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Songstress Beyoncé is stepping up to provide support for vulnerable groups impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. According to Vulture, she has donated $6 million towards COVID-19 relief efforts.

Beyoncé is pledging $6 million to mental health efforts during the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/w7woLqiyKB — Vulture (@vulture) April 24, 2020

The donation—which was made through her philanthropic organization BeyGOOD—will support nonprofits focused on the mental health and wellness of Black communities throughout the country. Reports show the African American community has been disproportionately impacted by the ravaging effects of the pandemic. BeyGOOD is collaborating with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #startsmall initiative to lead the effort.

“Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” read a statement released by the organization. “In our major cities, African Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care.” The funds will be distributed among community-based organizations focused on making mental health services accessible, including the National Alliance on Mental Illness which provides mental wellness services in New York, New Orleans, Detroit and the singer’s hometown of Houston.

BeyGOOD is also supporting other nonprofits that are dedicated to helping individuals who are on the frontlines of fighting the pandemic including Bread of Life, the United Memorial Medical Center, No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen, Matthew 25: Ministries and Dia De La Mujer Latina and UCLA. The organizations are working to provide food, water, cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and other items for those in need.

Many people in the entertainment industry are rallying around the Black community amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Actress Taraji P. Henson’s organization, the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, is providing free mental health services for the African American community. Singer and mogul Rihanna has been at the forefront of leading several coronavirus relief initiatives.

SEE ALSO:

Taraji P. Henson Launches Campaign To Provide Free Mental Health Services For Black Communities Impacted By COVID-19

Rihanna’s Nonprofit Donates $5 Million To COVID-19 Relief Efforts