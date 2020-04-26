NBA Star Bradley Beal Combats Food Insecurity, Digital Divide Amid COVID-19

NBA star Bradley Beal’s impact and influence spans far beyond the basketball court. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington Wizards guard is focused on helping communities hit hardest by the public health crisis. According to NBC Sports, Beal is leading initiatives designed to bridge the digital divide and combat food insecurity.

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal’s latest round of giving is focused on helping feed children in need. He's donating 100 Giant gift cards along with 50 computers to Ron Brown High School students in Northeast Washington.https://t.co/ZFjRjwelEo — WashTimesLocal (@WashTimesLocal) April 22, 2020

The St. Louis native has been a fierce advocate for equality in education and youth empowerment. He has fostered a connection with the Washington, D.C.-based Ron Brown College Preparatory High School. Cognizant that some students may not be able to participate in virtual courses due to the lack of accessibility to computers, Beal wanted to fill the gap as schools pivot to digital learning. He recently donated 50 computers to the high school along with 100 Giant Food gift cards to help the families of students who are struggling to make ends meet.

Dr. Ben Williams, who serves as the principal at Ron Brown College Preparatory High School, took to Twitter to thank Beal for his generosity. “You were there to volunteer not only your time but also your resources to ensure that all of our young men have an opportunity to stay engaged and to make sure that their needs are taken care of at home for them and their families,” he said. “Again, you’re more than just a basketball player. You’re a great human being, and we’re very thankful for all of the things that you do for the Ron Brown community.”

Beal has also joined forces with PepsiCo to support the nonprofit No Kid Hungry‘s “Give Meals, Give Hope” project which helps families that rely on school meals. He teamed up with Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum to match up to $250,000 in donations to St. Louis Food Banks and Feeding America.

Many sports stars are stepping up to help communities in need during the coronavirus crisis. NBA star Russell Westbrook donated 650 computers to underprivileged students in Houston so they can continue learning amidst the pandemic.

SEE ALSO:

NBA Star Russell Westbrook Donates Laptops To Underprivileged Houston Students

NBA Player Kyrie Irving Donates $323,000 To Combat Food Insecurity Amid Coronavirus Pandemic